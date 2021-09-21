CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Congratulates Three District Schools Recognized as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that three schools in the District of Columbia were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021 by the U.S. Department of Education: BASIS DC Public Charter School, Eaton Elementary School, and Lafayette Elementary School. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

