Press Release: Mayor Bowser Congratulates Three District Schools Recognized as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) blasted Republicans for defeating on the House floor yesterday her bill that would allow the District of Columbia to increase the pay of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), who is paid with local D.C. funds. D.C. is currently searching for a permanent CFO. Although the CFO is the most powerful non-elected official in D.C., more than 20 D.C. employees are paid more than the CFO. D.C. must compete with both the private and public sectors for high-quality CFOs, and there are many private- and public-sector CFOs who are paid more than the D.C. CFO.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 15 HOURS AGO