CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

‘My dream is to take him to the park’: Mother’s plea over son kidney transplant

By Video
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1akZCr_0c3Otvdd00
Two-year-old Harvey Kang (Karen Bahia/PA)

The mother of a two-year-old in need of a kidney transplant has made a plea for families to consider organ donation.

Harvey Kang, from Coventry, has kidney condition posterior urethral valves (PUV), and stage five chronic kidney disease, which has resulted in kidney failure.

PUV is a condition that only affects boys, and causes a blockage in the urethra near the bladder making it harder to urinate, leading to kidney swelling and damage.

Harvey’s mother, Karen Bahia, 32, is making a plea after she was unable to donate her own kidney despite being a match, due to a chronic health condition.

Due to Harvey’s Asian heritage, a suitable match will most likely come from this background, but according to the NHS there is an imbalance between the number of Asian people donating and those in need, meaning his wait for a kidney could be two years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tX2pJ_0c3Otvdd00
Harvey laughing with his mother. Credit: Karen Bahia .

Ms Bahia said: “It is heart-breaking that I cannot donate to Harvey, as a mum you would do anything for your child, so it was really hard to find out that my own health meant it wouldn’t be possible.

“We hope that by sharing our story, it will make more people think and talk about organ donation, and perhaps make the difference between a person or family saying ‘yes’ rather than ‘no’ if they find themselves in that situation.”

She hopes to raise awareness of discussing the importance of organ donation among Asian communities during Organ Donation Week, running from September 20-26.

NHS data has found that not knowing if their relative wanted to be an organ donor is one of the most common reasons for refusing to donate, leading to 130 black, Asian and minority ethnic families to say no to donation over the last five years.

Ms Bahia looks after Harvey full time, as he has spent half of his life in and out of hospital, is currently tube-fed and is due to start dialysis soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQSVs_0c3Otvdd00

Despite his illness, the two-year-old has just learned how to crawl and is described as a “cheeky” young boy.

Ms Bahia said: “I have thought I was going to lose him so I don’t want to waste a single day, I could cry all the time but I want to make the most of it and make him a happy little boy.

“A transplant would be a whole new life for him, I can’t wait for him to be able to eat and I am looking forward to watching him grow and develop.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SWrUO_0c3Otvdd00

She added: “My dream is to take him to the park, I want to see him run around in the park and go on the slide and go down himself, a transplant would enable him to have the life a toddler should be having.”

During Organ Donation Week, the NHS has warned that waiting times for major organ transplants will increase due to the strain the pandemic has had.

The NHS predicts that 200 children are currently thought to be in need of an organ transplant across the UK.

Comments / 0

Related
docwirenews.com

Protective Effects of Converting to Belatacept Following Kidney Transplant

Calcineurin inhibitors (CNI) have adverse effects on cardiovascular risk among kidney transplant recipients. Conversion to belatacept may reduce the cardiovascular risk in that patient population. H. Mogallapalli conducted a study to test the hypothesis that early conversion to belatacept would result in improved patient and graft survival and lower rates of readmission within 30 days in kidney transplant recipients with congestive heart failure compared with long-term use of CNI.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS Miami

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month: Survivor Studying To Be Nurse After Being Inspired By Medical Professionals Who Helped Her

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Being told you have cancer is a diagnosis no one wants to hear, but it’s especially painful when the patient is a child. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a time when doctors want to remind us that 15,000 children a year are diagnosed with cancer in America. On Monday, CBS4 spoke with a childhood cancer survivor who plans to pay it forward. “My first semester of high school I started feeling pretty slow, pretty sluggish,” said Sarita Moreno. Moreno was 15 when she was diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukemia, requiring an intense chemotherapy at Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital at Broward Health....
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidney Transplant#Kidney Disease#Organ Transplants#Organ Donation#Puv#Asian#Nhs
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ladders

These are the 5 most addictive substances on the planet

What are the most addictive drugs? This question seems simple, but the answer depends on whom you ask. From the points of view of different researchers, the potential for a drug to be addictive can be judged in terms of the harm it causes, the street value of the drug, the extent to which the drug activates the brain’s dopamine system, how pleasurable people report the drug to be, the degree to which the drug causes withdrawal symptoms, and how easily a person trying the drug will become hooked.
HEALTH
EatThis

5 Signs You've Already Had a Heart Attack

A "silent heart attack" might seem to be a contradiction in terms. Surely, such a serious health event—in which a blockage prevents adequate blood from flowing to the heart, still the #1 cause of death in the U.S.—can't happen without you even noticing, right?. Not so. In fact, "Nearly half...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Daily Mail

Father, 24, who didn't get vaccinated because he heard it was 'not real' dies from Covid-19 three weeks after imploring others from his hospital bed to get the shot

A 24-year-old father who didn't get vaccinated because he heard it was 'not real' died from Covid three weeks after imploring others from his hospital bed to get the shot. Patrick Burshia was in intensive care and had ventilation tubes attached to his nose when he spoke to a reporter at the Billings Clinic in Montana.
RELATIONSHIPS
WYFF4.com

Nurse in hospital with COVID dies while husband begged for help

LAVONIA, Ga. — Stevie Bruce, 30, was a drug rehab nurse who was in the hospital with COVID-19. She died Saturday, her husband said. On Friday, He told WYFF News 4 she was fighting to breathe. Travis Bruce, 33, told WYFF News 4's Renee Wunderlich that his wife was admitted...
LAVONIA, GA
The Independent

Four-year-old girl dies of Covid after anti-vaxxer mom contracts virus

A four-year-old girl has become the youngest Covid-19 victim in Texas’s Galveston County since the onset of the pandemic, after several members of her family were infected.Kali Cook died in her sleep at home on 7 September, within hours of showing symptoms of the coronavirus. She was unvaccinated, with children below the age of 12 not yet eligible for inoculation.Her mother Karra Harwood, however, was also not jabbed and described herself as against vaccination. “I was one of the people that was anti, I was against it. Now, I wish I never was,” she told The Daily News.Kali’s death comes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS DFW

Texas Mother Admits Making Teen Daughter Take Drugs To Throw Off Urine Test

WICHITA FALLS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Wichita Falls mother admitted making her 16-year-old take Xanax pills so the woman could pass off the teen’s urine as her own, according to KFDX/KJTL TV. The pills would hide the mother’s marijuana use, so that she could still receive a prescription for Xanax. Rachel Humphrey (credit: Wichita County Jail) Rachel Humphrey allegedly admitted to a CPS caseworker that she smokes marijuana and that on September 7 she did tell her daughter to take a Xanax pill and on September 9 she texted her to take two more later. The girl told the caseworker her mother takes Xanax...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Boston

Wait Time Between Flu Shot And Booster? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers COVID Vaccine Questions

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. Cindy wants to know, “What is the wait time between the flu shot and a booster?” The CDC says you no longer need to wait any time between getting a COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccines, including the flu shot. You can get them on the same day. JoAnn writes, “I understand people with underlying conditions can receive a Pfizer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
talesbuzz.com

A Michigan doctor said 6 out of 8 patients who questioned his medical advice on COVID-19 have died

A Michigan pulmonologist recounted interactions with eight patients who were severely suffering from COVID-19 while they ignored the reality of the virus in a Facebook post. On Friday, Dr. Matthew Trunsky, the director of the palliative care unit at a Beaumont Health network hospital in Troy, Michigan, told The Washington Post six of those eight patients have since died.
MICHIGAN STATE
Smart Life Tips

The heart attack warning signs hiding in plain sight

A heart attack is not necessarily an event that grabs your chest and paralyzes your arms. According to a 2016 study by the American Heart Association, 45% of all heart attacks in the United States are "silent" and have no obvious symptoms. According to CDC 2020 data, heart disease kills one person every 36 seconds, making it a leading cause of death for men and women in the United States.
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
93K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy