Kansas starting RB Velton Gardner enters transfer portal

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas running back Velton Gardner, who led the Jayhawks in rushing last season, has entered the transfer portal. The junior saw his playing time decrease over the first three games under new coach Lance Leipold. Gardner started each game. He got 19 carriers against South Dakota and eight against Coastal Carolina, then appeared in just four plays and carried twice for four yards in Saturday’s blowout loss to Baylor. By transferring now, Gardner could potentially redshirt this season and still have two years of eligibility remaining.