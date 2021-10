LISLE, Ill. (CBS) — Benet Academy in Lisle hired a gay lacrosse coach last week after previously rescinding the offer because she is married to a woman – but in a new twist, the abbey that oversees the Catholic school has come down with strong words. Last week, the board of directors at Benet Academy announced they had extended a job offer to Amanda Kammes to be the next head girls’ lacrosse coach. The board said Kammes has accepted the offer. The board noted that Benet Academy is a Catholic high school, and had deferred its employment discussions with Kammes after learning...

LISLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO