Red Wing, MN

Red Wing Man Seriously Injured In Alcohol-Involved Crash

By Kim David
 9 days ago
Cannon Falls, MN (KROC AM News) - A Red Wing man was seriously injured in a traffic crash early Tuesday that was caused by a wrong-way driver who had reportedly been drinking. The head-on wreck happened just after midnight in rural Goodhue County. According to the State Patrol, a vehicle...

Several Squad Cars Damaged In Minnesota Police Chase

Ham Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - What started as a call about a suspicious man in a Twin Cities suburb ended in a police chase that damaged numerous law enforcement vehicles. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Tuesday evening about a suspicious man who was watching children in a neighborhood in the town of Ham Lake.
Deadly Construction Site Accident in East-Central Minnesota

Lindstrom, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota's OSHA office is investigating a deadly worksite accident in east-central Minnesota. The Lakes Area Police Department says a construction worker died Tuesday afternoon in a partial trench collapse. The deadly incident was reported around 4:30 PM in Lindstrom at the construction site for a new apartment building.
1520 The Ticket

One Person Killed, Four Hurt In Andover Crash

Andover, MN (KROC AM News) - One person was killed and four others were injured in a traffic wreck in Andover Saturday. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says a pickup truck collided with an oncoming passenger vehicle around 10:00 am. The driver of the passenger vehicle died at the scene....
(UPDATE) Arson Suspected Cause of Oronoco Fire

Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News) - Arson is now suspected in a fire early today that destroyed a garage and vehicle on a property in Oronoco where a fire fatality occurred in July. A spokesman for the Olmsted County Sheriff's Department noted there was no power connected at the property and there were no lightning strikes overnight. The fire was reported by a neighbor around 2 AM at 710 Fifth Street Northwest in Oronoco.
Grand Meadow Woman Seriously Hurt In Friday Crash

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - A Grand Meadow woman was seriously injured in a traffic crash near Mankato Friday. The crash happened on Highway 14 around 5:45 pm. The State Patrol says 23-year-old Nakiya Smith was driving north on Blue Earth County Rd 86 when her car collided with a van that was eastbound on Highway 14.
Another Fire At Same Property In Oronoco

Oronoco, MN (KROC AM News) - An investigator with the State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted early Tuesday by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s office about a garage fire in Oronoco. It is the same site where a woman was found dead after her house went up in flames earlier this...
Another Minnesotan Killed By Semi-Truck

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A man was killed Thursday in western Minnesota after being struck by a semi-truck. The State Patrol says the truck was trying to back onto a highway near the town of Wheaton when it hit the victim. He was identified as 24-year-old Jesse Kapela of Waite Park. He died at the scene of the accident that happened around 8:30 am. The truck was driven by 37-year-old Nicholas Hunter of Glenwood.
Man Arrested For Soliciting 11-Year-Old Rochester Girl At Park

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester police say witnesses came to the aid of a young girl who was being sexually solicited by a strange man at Silver Lake Park Wednesday. The 11-year-old girl had just walked off the pedestrian bridge near 7th St NE around 4:00 pm when a man sitting on a bench waved her over. When she went to the bench, the man grabbed her hand and she sat down. Police Capt Casey Moilanen says the man began making “ sexually explicit comments” to her and put his hand on her leg.
Red Wing Man Charged With Strangling Woman at Hastings Hotel

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Red Wing man has been charged with second-degree murder for the strangulation death of a Hastings woman earlier this year. The Dakota County Attorney's Office says 32-year-old Kyle Williams is accused of killing 36-year-old Kelly Kocurek at a hotel in Hastings. The criminal complaint says Hastings police responded to a medical call at the hotel on the afternoon of May 18th and found the unresponsive victim on the floor with several cords, that appeared to have been cut, on the floor next to her. The officers also described marks around her neck, along with blood on her bruised and swollen face. Williams had been staying with her in the hotel room and the complaint says he was screaming "hysterically" that the victim had strangled herself.
