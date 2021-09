Eastern has been a powerhouse program for years, but this season has been a little bit different for the Vikings. There have been struggles, but this team keeps finding ways to win. Army commit Cami Silvestro has been the savior and her game-winning shots have extended Easterm’s winning streak to 24 games. Senior Carly Schulman has also stepped up lately and come up with some big goals for Eastern. If the defense can hold up, this team will continue to win games and hold on to its No. 1 spot.

OCEAN CITY, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO