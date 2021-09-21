CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Zombie Horde Returns In World War Z: Aftermath, Out Today

By Jason Winter
mmobomb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe war against zombies continues -- as if it would ever stop -- with today's release of World War Z: Aftermath from Saber Interactive. The standalone game sells for $39.99 and includes all content and campaigns from the original World War Z game. If you already own that, you can upgrade to Aftermath for just $19.99. The Deluxe Edition adds two melee weapons and the ornate Explorer Weapon Skins Pack and sells for $49.99.

www.mmobomb.com

Comments / 0

Related
realsport101.com

Is Cold War's next Zombies map going to take place in "Redlight, Greenlight"?

TEASER ONE - Redlight, Greenlight. Treyarch's first teaser for the next Zombies map - which would be DLC 4 - is as follows:. This is the place. We must make our stand here. If you've played Black Ops Cold War's campaign, you'll recognise this location as the Soviet Base you infiltrate with Woods in the mission Redlight, Greenlight. Inside, the Soviets have been recreating a typical American town for training purposes.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

Cold War September 16 update patch notes: Nuketown 12v12, Zombies fixes, more

Treyarch has released another update for Black Ops Cold War Season 5, adding Nuketown 12v12 and fixing issues with the Zombies mode. Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Reloaded continues with the September 16 patch notes. In this update, the devs “turn up the chaos” by adding Nuketown 12v12, which will be available in both Core and Hardcore modes. Gunfight Blueprints also return for those looking for more tactical gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

New Cold War Zombies Map Teasers Show Campaign Location and Story Details

Treyarch has revealed various image teasers for a brand new round-based zombie map releasing for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War season 6 followed by teasers for the possible storyline. Zombie mode has been relatively quiet compared to the updates other modes have been receiving even with Season 5,...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World War Z#Hordes#Xbox One#War#The Deluxe Edition#Vanguard#Horde Mode Xl#Nintendo Switch
dexerto.com

Strange Cold War Zombies bug takes chopper gunner to the underworld

Another interesting Black Ops Cold War bug has made itself known in the game’s Zombies mode, transporting one unfortunate player to the Call of Duty underworld after calling in their chopper gunner killstreak. While many players do enjoy their time in Black Ops Cold War’s iteration of Zombies, there have...
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Outbreak Survival Added to Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Treyarch updated Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with a new Outbreak Survival mode. For a limited time, players can take 2 unique sets of 9 challenges to unlock new rewards. There are 18 challenges and 19 rewards during the event. The event will run until October 5th. and October 6th in Warzone.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesasylum.com

Out this week: Lost Judgment, World War Z: Aftermath, Sable, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, Embr: Über Firefighters, more

We’ve long wished for a SEGA Master System collection. This week, that dream becomes a reality. Well, kind of – SEGA’s investigative adventure Lost Judgment contains eight playable SMS games, including Enduro Racer, Woody Pop, Penguin Land, and Alex Kidd in Miracle World. We guess this means Lost Judgment has...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Charlie INTEL

Cold War Zombies players furious as update deletes camo progress

The newest Black Ops Cold War game settings update has ruined Zombies camo progress for many by resetting their accomplishments and stats. Completing and unlocking camos is a big deal for many Call of Duty players, as the thrill of seeing hard work pay off is a huge buzz. Whether...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to move your World War Z save files from the Epic Games Store to Steam

World War Z has finally arrived to Steam in the form of World War Z: Aftermath, an updated version with lots of new content, first-person mode, a new melee combat system, and a few other perks. As is tradition with games that start their life cycle on the Epic Games Store before eventually coming to Steam, existing World War Z players on PC are migrating from one launcher to the other in droves. If you are one of those players and would like to preserve your progress before diving into World War Z: Aftermath on Steam, you should transfer your save files before deleting it from the Epic Games Store client. Here’s how to do it.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

World War Z: Aftermath Delivers New Levels and First-Person 4K/60fps Next-Gen Action Today

Get ready to face the hordes all over again, because World War Z: Aftermath arrives today. For those who haven’t been keeping up, the expansion adds two new chapters, Vatican City and Kamchatka, first-person mode, and support for 4K/60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S via backward compatibility (a full next-gen console upgrade is coming in 2022). Check out the launch trailer for World War Z: Aftermath, below.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

World War Z Aftermath First Patch Resolves Bugs and Leveling Glitch

World War Z Aftermath just launched and already Saber Interactive has a new patch out. Fixing issues and resolving the leveling bug. Some week one tuning, balancing and fixes have been addressed in today’s World War Z: Aftermath patch. Thank you to players worldwide for your feedback! pic.twitter.com/LpgJ21aID3. — World...
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

Neverwinter’s Harvester Of Nightmares Event Returns To Consoles

We’re just a little over a week from October and we all know what that means. Spooky event time is upon us. Neverwinter is getting the ball rolling with the return of the Harvester of Nightmares event on consoles, in which said Harvester feeds on the dreams of the citizens of Protector’s Enclave. Don’t worry, the Harvester’s activities haven’t gone unnoticed. In fact, Madam Eva and her fellow Vistani are on the case, ready to send it back where it came from before it can cause more damage.
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

New World’s "Legends Of The New World" Series Offers Some Insight Into The Game’s Lore

Amazon’s New World is just five days away so of course it’s hype time. Aside from the usual trailers, the company has been dropping short (a minute long or so) videos offering very brief looks into the game’s lore and the island of Aeternum. I think the videos are pretty much what they’d expect, with talk of adventure, secrets, mysteries, war, and a “harsh new world”, oh yes...and destiny, eternity, and all that jazz.
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

Like It Or Not, Eve Online Is Now On The Epic Games Store

If, in its 18 years of activity, the one thing that’s been keeping you from trying out CCP’s science fiction, space-faring MMO was that it’s not on the Epic Games Store, have I got news for you. All joking aside, having your game on more than one store does put it in front of more eyes, and a lot of eyes have come along in those 18 years, with many of them spending time on the EGS because of that one popular game. So, it was only a matter of time before CCP announced Eve Online would be available on the EGS.
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

Century: Age of Ashes Delayed Due To Battlefield 2024 Delay

So, what do you do when a highly anticipated game launch is delayed until the day after your launch? If you don’t immediately want to fight for player attention, you move your game. That’s exactly what Playwing has done with its upcoming multiplayer dragon game Century: Age of Ashes following the news that EA moved Battlefield 2042 to November 19, the day directly after Century was expected to launch.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy