The Zombie Horde Returns In World War Z: Aftermath, Out Today
The war against zombies continues -- as if it would ever stop -- with today's release of World War Z: Aftermath from Saber Interactive. The standalone game sells for $39.99 and includes all content and campaigns from the original World War Z game. If you already own that, you can upgrade to Aftermath for just $19.99. The Deluxe Edition adds two melee weapons and the ornate Explorer Weapon Skins Pack and sells for $49.99.www.mmobomb.com
