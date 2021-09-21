CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrett Unveils 2022 Budget Proposal

By Jeramey Jannene
 9 days ago
Mayor Tom Barrett unveiled a 2022 budget Tuesday morning that attempts to hold the fiscally challenged city’s head above water for at least one more year. “The 2022 Milwaukee budget, is in some ways, the calm before the storm,” said Barrett in his council speech, referring to the looming need to more than double the city’s annual pension funding contribution to approximately $160 million annually starting in 2023. “We do not have the sufficient ability to address these changes locally. We need the State Legislature to be a partner, finally, and acting on multiple fronts, to give us the tools we need.”

