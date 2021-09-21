Motorola Edge 20 Pro to launch in India soon, teasing begins
Almost two months ago, Motorola Edge 20 lineup went official globally with three smartphones under it, the Edge 20 Lite, Edge 20, and the Edge 20 Pro. Among these three phones, two are already available to buy in the Indian market. The Edge 20 Lite launched in India as the Edge 20 Fusion (with Dimensity 800U) but there was no change in the name for Edge 20. Now, two months after the launch of those two phones, Motorola has started teasing the launch of the flagship device under this series, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro.droidholic.com
