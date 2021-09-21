Motorola Edge 20 Pro to launch in India soon, teasing begins

We still have a quarter left before 2021 ends, and already, we have started getting leaks related to 2022’s smartphones. Samsung will be launching its Galaxy S22 series next year in the first quarter, and as we know, the main attraction is going to be the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the highest-end premium flagship for the first half of 2022 (before the new foldables come into the picture). Well, we now have the unofficial renders of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, courtesy of OnLeaks, who shared these exclusively with Digit.in. These renders reveal that Samsung is going all out with the design by adding all of the Galaxy Note elements in the S22 Ultra.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO