CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Motorola Edge 20 Pro to launch in India soon, teasing begins

By News Yet To Launch
droidholic.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost two months ago, Motorola Edge 20 lineup went official globally with three smartphones under it, the Edge 20 Lite, Edge 20, and the Edge 20 Pro. Among these three phones, two are already available to buy in the Indian market. The Edge 20 Lite launched in India as the Edge 20 Fusion (with Dimensity 800U) but there was no change in the name for Edge 20. Now, two months after the launch of those two phones, Motorola has started teasing the launch of the flagship device under this series, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro.

droidholic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

T-Mobile exec says Samsung 'discontinuing' the Galaxy Note is hurting T-Mo customers

The tech world is currently being preoccupied with the recent iPhone 13 release, and in the midst of the hype created from the new iPhones, T-Mobile executive has been complaining about the Galaxy Note and Samsung's handling of the ongoing chip shortage, reports Fierce Wireless. EVP and CFO of the carrier Peter Osvaldik has criticized Samsung for falling short on the supply chain front.
BUSINESS
gizmochina.com

Motorola to launch the Moto G60 & G60S in Europe on September 20

As part of its expanding global operations, Motorola will introduce some of its models to the European market for the first time. The move will see the Moto G60 and G60S among others, gracing the European scene from Monday, September 20. Motorola’s official Facebook accounts in the Czech Republic, Serbia,...
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $649.99 You Save: $150.00 (19%) Buy Now There...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorola Edge#Motorola One#Smartphones#Indian#Flipkart#Qualcomm#Ufs#Megapixel#Ois#Oled#Fhd#Corning Gorilla Glass 5
gizmochina.com

Moto Tab 8 to launch soon in India, could be a rebranded Lenovo tablet

A recent leak claimed that Motorola is planning to launch a new tablet in India. It appears that the launch date of the Motorola tablet is drawing near as its teaser confirms that it will be announced during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The teaser confirms that Motorola’s upcoming tablet will be called the Moto Tab 8. It also suggests that it could be a rebranded version of an existing Lenovo tablet.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Headlines

Motorola To Launch Moto Tab 8 With Stock Android Next Month

Motorola is preparing to launch a new affordable Android tablet soon, called the Moto Tab 8. According to a 91Mobiles report, the Lenovo-owned company will introduce the device in India next month. There’s no word yet on its availability elsewhere. Moto Tab 8: specifications. The upcoming Motorola Moto Tab 8...
TECHNOLOGY
gsmarena.com

Motorola to introduce a TV alongside its Moto Tab 8 in India

Motorola is expected to unveil its Moto Tab 8 tablet in India on October 1 and according to some inside info, the company is planning to unveil a TV alongside it. The Moto Tab 8 is just a re-branded Lenovo Tab M8 (FHD) that was released globally two years ago and will go for INR 13,999 on Flipkart. The more intriguing part is the TV, which for now remains a mystery. We don't have any info regarding the feature set or even the screen diagonal.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

The first Motorola tablet in ages gets an official launch date and full spec sheet

Most of the people who actually remember 2011's Motorola Xoom and Xoom 2 probably gave up all hope of ever seeing a sequel released years ago, but while that's not technically what the Lenovo-owned company has in the works now, we are inching closer and closer to the official announcement of the first Moto-branded tablet in a long, long time.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
gsmarena.com

Our Motorola Edge 20 Pro video review is out

Motorola’s Edge lineup has been expanding rapidly over the past year and the Edge 20 Pro is the latest model in the range. With its Snapdragon 870 chipset, 144Hz OLED display and versatile wide, ultrawide and periscope lens camera setup Edge 20 Pro stands at the top of Moto’s hierarchy. With our full written review out the way, we now bring you our video breakdown with Will guiding you through the phone’s pros and cons.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Latest 5G budget phone from Samsung has a 120Hz screen and 5,000mAh cell but lacks 3.5mm port

Galaxy M52 5G landing page is now live on Samsung's Polish and German websites. Per the pages, the phone features a 6.7-inches Super AMOLED Plus screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is fueled by an octa-core chip, which is believed to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G. The SoC is mated with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB. The virtual RAM feature is also available.
NFL
gsmarena.com

Motorola G Pure and Moto E40 images leak ahead of launch

Motorola seems to be gearing-up for at least a couple of new device releases, likely to drop next month. The Moto G Pure and Moto E40 have already popped-up in extensive leaks and now we get another round of mostly images. Let's start with the Moto G Pure - the...
CELL PHONES
droidholic.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – Here’s is our first look at the design

We still have a quarter left before 2021 ends, and already, we have started getting leaks related to 2022’s smartphones. Samsung will be launching its Galaxy S22 series next year in the first quarter, and as we know, the main attraction is going to be the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the highest-end premium flagship for the first half of 2022 (before the new foldables come into the picture). Well, we now have the unofficial renders of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, courtesy of OnLeaks, who shared these exclusively with Digit.in. These renders reveal that Samsung is going all out with the design by adding all of the Galaxy Note elements in the S22 Ultra.
CELL PHONES
droidholic.com

Realme GT Neo 2 to launch in India in the first week of October

A few days ago, Realme launched the GT Neo 2 smartphone in the Chinese market with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip and a 120Hz AMOLED. Well, Realme is all set to bring the phone to the Indian market soon, and going by the results of the poll posted by Madhav Sheth, the CEO of Realme India, on Twitter, the launch in India is happening in early October. So, most likely, we will see Realme launching this phone during Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale, which starts on the 3rd of October.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Vivo X70 Pro, Pro+ price in India tipped before launch

Vivo will be unveiling the Vivo X70 series of smartphones on Sept. 30 in India. Reports have revealed that India will be receiving the Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro+ smartphones, but not the vanilla X70. Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has tipped the pricing of both models. Vivo X70 Pro,...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple iPhone 14: Rumors, news, release date, and more

The iPhone 13 was recently announced, but we’re already looking ahead to the iPhone 14. Why? There have been plenty of rumors about the upcoming device, what it will look like, and what features will be on offer. In other words, while the phone could certainly surprise us, we may have a good idea of what the device will end up looking like. If you bought an iPhone 12, you may not even care about what the iPhone 13 offers. Instead, if you upgrade your phone every few years, the iPhone 14 may be more important to you. We’ll be updating this...
CELL PHONES
droidholic.com

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 778G

More than a year after the launch of the Galaxy M51, Samsung launched its successor in the Indian market today. The Galaxy M51 was a pretty impressive device featuring a Super AMOLED panel, Snapdragon 730G, a massive 7000mah battery, 25W charging, and more. The Galaxy M52 5G, as the name suggests, has 5G support as one of the biggest upgrades over the predecessor. In terms of specifications, the Galaxy M52 5G is a very similar phone to the Galaxy A52s.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy