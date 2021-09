Kentucky heads into Saturday’s game at South Carolina as a five-point betting favorite and that is fairly well earned. UK is 3-0, looked sharp for much of that, clearly has some good talent on the offensive side of the ball, and South Carolina is in a rebuild. But the simple fact that Kentucky is a favorite on the road against an SEC opponent should raise the eyebrows of many in this fanbase. Since 2006, Kentucky has only been a favorite in an SEC road game six times. Six times in 60 total games. Only three times in 45 non-Vanderbilt games.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO