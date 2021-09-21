Google buys New York office building for $2.1B to support growth plans
Google LLC today announced that it will spend $2.1 billion to acquire St. John’s Terminal, a sprawling office building in Manhattan, to expand its New York operations. The search giant originally added St. John’s Terminal to its network of office buildings through a lease that included an option to buy the facility. The deal, which is expected to wrap up in the first quarter of 2022, will expand Google’s corporate campus in Manhattan by 1.4 million square feet. The campus will provide Google with a total of 1.7 million square feet of office space when construction is complete.siliconangle.com
