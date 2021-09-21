What Happens if Someone on Your Cruise Tests Positive for COVID-19?
During the past few months, cruise lines have worked tirelessly to develop ways to protect their passengers and crew, keep their ships clean, and still allow everyone to feel as though they can cruise safely and enjoy a vacation. But when you’re in a confined space at sea with hundreds or thousands of other people, the pandemic is still at the forefront of everyone’s mind. What happens if someone on a cruise tests positive for COVID-19?www.smartertravel.com
Comments / 4