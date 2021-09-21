CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County Tree Sale Underway

By Emma Widmar
The Racine County Land Conservation Division is offering the public an opportunity to purchase 2- to 3-year-old tree seedlings. This tree sale has been taking place for 39 years.

These bare-root seedlings, which are 12 to 18 inches high and sold in bundles of 25. Included is a varsity of pines, spruces, shrubs and hardwoods. Additionally available is a prairie seed mix that contains wildflower seeds, fertilizer and water gel.

Interested in making a purchase? Visit here to shop the supply. The deadline to order is Friday, February 25. There are limited quantities available so those interested in the sale are encouraged to make purchases sooner than later.

You do not need to be a Racine County resident to participate. Seedlings can be picked up at the Racine County Fairgrounds in mid-April; a specific date and time will be sent via mail at a later date. Trees will not be delivered or shipped to customers. Purchases are non-refundable.

The Land Conservation Office has annually provided low-cost tree seedlings to promote conservation and environmental stewardship throughout Racine County. For additional information or questions, please contact Chad Sampson, Racine County Conservationist, at (262) 886-8440 or chad.sampson@racinecounty.com.

Racine County Eye

Walk to End Alzheimer’s Kenosha and Racine Counties to Raise More than $100,000

The Alzheimer’s Association hosted its annual walk on September 25. COVID-19 put the event to halt in person last year. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s rejoined in person this year, with the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remaining top priorities. Walkers and teams from across the area participated in this year’s event at UW-Parkside, 930 Wood Rd.
KENOSHA, WI
Racine County Eye

Former Franklin School Bricks For Sale

Racine Unified School District is selling bricks from Franklin School. Community members are welcome to purchase a piece of Racine’s history. The school was built in the 19th-century using cream city bricks in 1870. Franklin School was remodeled in 1899 and later expanded in 1921. Most recently, this building housed Walden III middle and high school students.
RACINE, WI
