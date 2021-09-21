CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
J&J Says Second Dose of Their COVID Vaccine Boosts Protection

By Molly Walker
MedPage Today
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine given 2 months after the standard one-dose regimen was 94% effective against moderate to severe disease in the U.S., the manufacturer said in topline data released on Tuesday. However, the confidence interval was wide, with one case in the vaccine arm...

www.medpagetoday.com

Related
The Independent

Covid pill works against all variants including Delta, manufacturer says

Drugmaker Merck & Co’s experimental oral Covid-19 antiviral drug is effective against all known variants of the virus, the company said on Wednesday.Laboratory studies have shown that molnupiravir is effective against all strains of the coronavirus, including the dominant Delta variant, Merck said. But it added that the drug is most effective when given early in the course of infection.“Since molnupiravir does not target the spike protein of the virus — the target of all current Covid-19 vaccines, which defines the differences between the variants — the drug should be equally effective as the virus continues to evolve,” said Jay...
INDUSTRY
The Heartland Institute

Covid-19 Is Not a “Pandemic of the Unvaccinated”

On Friday, September 17, the CDC published a study that refutes the common claim that Covid-19 is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Coauthored by more than 50 MD’s and Ph.D.’s, the study contains data on the vaccine status of adults hospitalized with Covid-19 at 21 U.S. hospitals across 18 states during March to August of 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Efficacy#J J#Ci#Covid#Md#Iii#Fda
deseret.com

The CDC reveals the real side effects of the third COVID-19 booster shot

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that Americans who received the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine will experience similar side effects as the second shot. “Most reported local and systemic reactions were mild to moderate, transient, and most frequently reported the day after vaccination,” the study’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedPage Today

COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy: A Moving Target

COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy is not set in stone, with a little under a third of study participants who said they would not get the vaccine in late 2020 becoming vaccinated in early 2021, researchers found. Among those reporting hesitancy at baseline in a serosurvey analysis of over 3,400 individuals, 32%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

J&J: Booster dose of its COVID shot prompts strong response

LONDON (AP) — Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday that a booster of its one-shot coronavirus vaccine provides a stronger immune response months after people receive a first dose. J&J said in statement that an extra dose — given either two months or six months after the initial shot — revved up protection. The results haven’t yet been published or vetted by other scientists.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

J&J says booster shot provides 100 percent protection against severe COVID-19

New data indicates that a booster shot of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine provides 100 percent protection against severe COVID-19, the company announced Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson said that in a phase 3 trial, a booster shot of its vaccine given after two months provided 94 percent protection against symptomatic COVID-19 in the United States, and it also provided 100 percent protection against severe COVID-19 "at least 14 days post-final vaccination." Antibody levels "rose to four to six times higher than observed after the single shot," the company said. The booster shot provided 75 percent protection globally.
INDUSTRY
Matt Lillywhite

Scientists Warn A Future Variant Could Kill 35% Of People

Texas hospitals are currently on the verge of collapse due to the Delta variant. 50,000 people around the state have already died from Covid-19. But if you thought that the pandemic will be over soon, I have some bad news. According to research published by Harvard Medical School, extremely concerning Covid variants could arrive in Texas at some point in the future:
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals when you should really get your flu vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci has some simple advice about getting your flu shot — get it now. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN on Monday that there’s no time to wait when it comes to the flu vaccine. “What you should do is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedPage Today

Racial Gap in COVID Vaccination Closes

The U.S. has closed the racial gap on COVID-19 vaccination, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), and the Biden administration is taking credit for the win. According to the latest survey data from KFF's COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor Dashboard, 73% of Hispanic adults reported being at least partially...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedPage Today

Examining the Underpinnings of COVID Anti-Vaccine Sentiment

In the U.S., the reservoir of vaccine resistance is large enough to prevent control of the coronavirus pandemic. Since COVID-19 vaccines were first authorized, over half of all U.S. COVID-19 cases -- an estimated 23 million new infections -- and more than 300,000 deaths have occurred. The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that just from June through August of this year, 287,000 preventable COVID-19 hospitalizations of unvaccinated adults (out of 530,000 in total) cost over $5.7 billion for the hospital care alone, not to mention the impact of these illnesses on families, communities, and the economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH

