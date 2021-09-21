CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street Watchdog, Better Markets, Calls Fed Presidents’ Trading Binge “Pandemic Profiteering” or, Possibly, “Illegal Insider Trading”

 9 days ago

Fortunately for Americans, the keen-eyed Wall Street watchdog group, Better Markets, is not living in the same alternative reality universe as the cable financial news network, CNBC. Last Friday, CNBC published a crazy headline regarding Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan trading tens of millions of dollars of individual stocks and...

MarketWatch

Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.
Register Citizen

Dollar Tree Cracks $1 Price Point as Inflation Bites

Dollar Tree, known for selling $1 items, will start testing higher price points in what it’s calling a “multi-price evolution” driven by a combination of customer demand and inflation. The company, which operates over 15,000 stores across the United States and Canada, said in a Sept. 28 release that customers...
Was Boston Fed President Rosengren Trading with Citigroup’s Money?

The culture of Wall Street has now completely engulfed the Fed: it’s legal if you can get away with it. For more than five years the President of the Dallas Fed, Robert Kaplan, was trading like a hedge fund kingpin in “over $1 million” transactions in S&P 500 futures while refusing to follow the requirements of the Fed’s financial disclosure form and list the specific dates of his purchases and sells so that the transactions could be examined for whether he had inside information from the Fed at the time. That information is now as much as five years overdue to the American people and we have asked the Dallas Fed to provide it promptly.
The Week

Dallas and Boston Fed presidents resign amid scrutiny over stock trades

The Federal Reserve banks of Dallas and Boston said Monday that their presidents are stepping down amid scrutiny over their stock-trading during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan acknowledged the controversy in a statement Monday afternoon, saying he decided to retire because "unfortunately, the recent focus on my financial disclosure risks becoming a distraction to the Federal Reserve's execution of that vital work." Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said earlier Monday he was stepping down nine months early for health reasons.
Goldman Sachs Refuses to Say If It Was Placing Trades for Dallas Fed President Kaplan as Materially False Statement Released by Board on Kaplan’s Relationship with Goldman Sachs

The biggest trading scandal in the Federal Reserve’s 108-year history took down two Federal Reserve Bank Presidents yesterday. Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, who traded in and out of REITs last year in amounts of $1,000 to $50,000, will leave this Thursday; Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, whose trading made Rosengren look like a Boy Scout, will step down from his post at the end of next week. Kaplan was making repeated trades of “over $1 million” in S&P 500 futures (an instrument used during and after stock exchange hours by hedge funds) as well as making “over $1 million” trades in a litany of individual stocks.
Investopedia

Regional Fed Presidents Step Aside Amid Trading Backlash

Two regional Federal Reserve officials announced Monday that they will step aside following mounting scrutiny over their trading activity. Both resignations come hot on the heels of Fed Chair Jerome Powell pledging to launch an ethics review at the U.S. central bank. Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan, 64, submitted his resignation just hours after Eric Rosengren called time on his 35-year stint at the Boston Fed branch, including the last 14 years as president.
The Independent

Yellen warns delay in raising debt limit will slow economy

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is sounding an urgent call for Congress to raise the government's borrowing limit, a day after Senate Republicans blocked consideration of a bill that would have done so. Yellen is testifying Tuesday to the Senate Banking Committee at a hearing to update Congress on the impact of the vast financial support programs the government enacted after the viral pandemic paralyzed the economy 18 months ago. If the debt limit isn't raised by Oct. 18, Yellen warned, “the full faith and credit of the United States would be impaired, and our country would likely face a...
