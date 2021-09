On September 2, the team at Fantastic Fest dropped a bit of a bomb on their film community. With just a few short weeks remaining before this year's in-person festival, the organizers had been forced to make some tough trade-offs. Out went badges and the highly publicized vaccine requirements; in came buffered seating and multivenue contact tracing. And while these changes may not have been the most popular with badge holders, as our conversation with festival co-founder and Creative Director Tim League suggests, this is just the price of doing business in Texas in the middle of an ongoing pandemic.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO