JoJo Siwa closed the show during the “Dancing with the Stars” season premiere with her historic same-sex performance with pro partner Jenna Johnson. But how did she do with her cha cha in week two when one celebrity was ultimately sent home on “First Elimination” night? Watch her routine above, and see what the judges had to say about her performance below. SEE‘Dancing with the Stars’ First Elimination night recap: How did ‘DWTS’ deal with Cheryl Burke’s COVID, and who was sent home? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG] Len Goodman: “I just saw before this my favorite ballroom dance of the season [Amanda Kloots‘s...

TV SHOWS ・ 2 DAYS AGO