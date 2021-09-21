2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Is Only A Little Over $1k More Expensive Than The Sedan

The fully redesigned 2022 Honda Civic, which is now at dealerships, will certainly be of interest for many small-sedan shoppers. After all, the Civic has been one of the most popular cars sold in America for decades. The most noteworthy change is the Civic’s more conventional styling. You might find it boring, or maybe it’ll be a relief from the previous generation’s generous use of angular creases. Underneath the smoother sheet metal is a similar lineup of engines and a smattering of new features.

BUYING CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO