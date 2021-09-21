CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Is Only A Little Over $1k More Expensive Than The Sedan

Top Speed
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being announced back in June, 2021, the new generation Honda Civic Hatchback is now officially on sale. The model will be offered in four trim levels, two engine specifications, you will be able to choose between two different transmissions Prices will range from $22,900 to $29,400. Just for comparison purposes, prices for the sedan range from $21,700 to $28,300.

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Top Speed

The Greatest Cars Deprived Of a Manual Transmission - gallery

220 lbs lighter and 20 more horsepower than the standard F430. While the standard F430 could be ordered with a manual, the Scuderia only came with the "F1" robotized gearbox. The CSL was 386 lbs lighter than the standard M3 and made 360 instead of 338 hp. One of the...
CARS
Gear Patrol

Honda's Tiny Camper Van Is Absolutely Adorable

The Honda N-Van is a practical and versatile Kei car van. Distinctive features include a load floor with seats that fold completely flat and a passenger side with no B-pillar to allow for easier loading into the cabin. As Motor1 first spotted, Honda did the natural thing with a cool van and converted it into a camper van. The brand will display the tiny N-Van camper at the Feeld Good Festival in Hokkaido in October.
Motor1.com

Scooter-Powered Honda Civic Has Us Scratching Our Heads

Everyone at the car show is snapping pictures of this bizarre machine. You might remember the guys from the Life OD YouTube channel from their build earlier in the summer of a Honda Civic powered by a bicycle built for two. They're back with an updated car that now gets power from a bright green scooter that's mounted above the engine bay. It takes two people to operate: one behind the wheel and another straddling the bike.
CARS
Autoblog

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback priced and headed to dealers now

Pricing is out for the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback, and as expected, it’s more expensive than the sedan. Your entry-level model is the LX, which is combined with the 2.0-liter four-cylinder and a CVT. It starts at $23,915, including the destination charge. That’s $1,220 more than the LX sedan. For...
BUYING CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
CNET

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback prices keep things affordable, $25,000 gets you a stick

The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback is the brand's ace up its sleeve. It remains affordable, and it's meant to cater to buyers looking for something sportier than the sedan. That's double true these days with the Civic Coupe dead and gone (though the Acura Integra is returning, bear in mind). Essentially, Honda needs to nail it, and buyers will have the final say as it officially goes on sale.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Honda Civic Review, Pricing, and Specs

2022 Honda Civic ($21,700- $28,300) Pro: The 2022 Honda Civic is completely redesigned with a fresh new look and excellent driving dynamics. Con: There’s no coupe body style, only a sedan and hatchback. The Honda Civic has been one of the top-selling cars in the U.S. since 1973. Given its...
BUYING CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Next Iteration of New Honda Civic — the Hatchback — Hits the Streets

Honda keeps slowly rolling out new variants of the 11th-generation Civic, making the new hatchback available for purchase today with a starting price beginning at $22,900. The newest version carries on with the more subdued look adopted for the current-gen model while giving the fans what they want: a 6-speed manual transmission.
CARS
Roanoke Times

2022 Sonic Gray Pearl Honda Civic Sport

4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Wheels: 18" Gloss Black Alloy.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Civic#Hatchback#Android Auto#Sedan#Lx#Cvt#Vtec#Bsi#Usb
Huron Daily Tribune

Edmunds: 2022 Honda Civic versus 2022 Toyota Corolla

The fully redesigned 2022 Honda Civic, which is now at dealerships, will certainly be of interest for many small-sedan shoppers. After all, the Civic has been one of the most popular cars sold in America for decades. The most noteworthy change is the Civic’s more conventional styling. You might find it boring, or maybe it’ll be a relief from the previous generation’s generous use of angular creases. Underneath the smoother sheet metal is a similar lineup of engines and a smattering of new features.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

5 of Our Favorite Features on the 2022 Honda Civic Touring

The Honda Civic was completely redesigned for the 2022 model year and with it came some interesting new features. Of course, the most obvious changes include the car’s interior and exterior styling, which we would call “grown-up” and “sophisticated.” However, if you take a closer look at the Civic Touring, like our tester, then you’ll notice some other nifty features. Here are five of our favorites.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2022 Honda Civic vs. the Compact-Sedan Competition

From the October 2021 issue of Car and Driver. The arrival of the 11th-generation Honda Civic for 2022 spurred us to take a fresh look at the world of compact sedans. The market's mania for crossovers, pickups, and off-roaders of all stripes largely overshadows this segment, but practical and efficient four-doors continue to serve a great swath of buyers, many of them first-time new-car owners.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Roanoke Times

2022 Crystal Black Pearl Honda Civic

16" Wheels w/Full Covers, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, and Trip computer.
BUYING CARS
Top Speed

2022 Honda Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project

It was designed by Jon Tuico - you probably know him if you follow YouTube channel JonDZ Adventuring - and will be firstly presented at the Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, Arizona from Sept. 24-26, 2021. Can the Honda Accord Sport 2.0t Take On The BMW 330iX In a Drag...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Top Speed

2022 Infiniti Q50

The Japanese trio of luxury car companies comprised of Lexus, Acura, and Infiniti has been on the downfall in recent years. Lexus is holding up fine, but Acura and more so Infiniti have been feeling the heat in recent years with competition from Mercedes, Audi, and BMW. Now, Infiniti is trying to give people more reason to buy the Q50 sedan for the 2022 model year by giving it several new upgrades. Is it enough to keep the Sedan alive in a market where Sedans are slowly going extinct?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Honda Civic vs. Mazda 3: Is FWD or AWD Better?

For as long as I can remember, Honda has eschewed the “wrong-wheel-drive” stereotype that surrounds FWD cars. In contrast, the 2022 Mazda 3 presents AWD to a segment where it’s usually absent. Obviously, only one of these drivetrains, and the cars surrounding them, is the best. The Civic promises a...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy