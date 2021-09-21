CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ariana Grande's Alleged Stalker Reportedly Brandished A Knife & Threatened To Kill Her

By Connor Surmonte
Radar Online.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAriana Grande's alleged stalker reportedly got arrested after brandishing a knife at her security team and threatened to kill the singer while she was home. According to TMZ, Grande filed legal documents to secure a restraining order against Aharon Brown, the man who she says stalked and terrorized her for 7 months before ultimately showing up at her Hollywood Hills, CA home on September 9. Brown allegedly brandished a hunting knife and became aggressive when security ordered him to leave the premises, reportedly stating, “I’ll f—king kill you and her.”

