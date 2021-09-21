Ariana Grande's Alleged Stalker Reportedly Brandished A Knife & Threatened To Kill Her

According to the court documents, the 24-year-old defendant has been sentenced to life imprisonment for shooting his 21-year-old girlfriend. Prosecutors say he shot her eight times in the stomach, leaving her for dead months after she texted him the results of an inconclusive pregnancy test. The 24-year-old man by pleading down from capital to first-degree murder, 24-year-old avoided a possible death sentence on Friday. Prosecutors say he will be eligible for conditional release when he turns 65.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 24 DAYS AGO