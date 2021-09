Ah, good ol' Trader Joe's. With around 500 locations across the United States (via Statista), this grocery store chain known for its affordable, often health-conscious food selection and cult offerings, including its Everything but the Bagel seasoning blend and the Cauliflower Gnocchi, is a favored destination for food lovers of all stripes. Frequently adding new products to their shelves, fridges, and freezer cases (via Buzzfeed), Trader Joe's locations can sometimes seem to offer too much of a good thing. After all, it's hard to keep up with all their products — whether they're tasty or not!

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 14 HOURS AGO