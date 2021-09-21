SLOPOKE Art Exhibition and Sale planned at Flag Is Up Farms

The 11th annual SLOPOKE Art Exhibition and Sale will once again be held at Flag Is Up Farms in Solvang on Sept. 24-26. SLOPOKE is a Western-themed fine art show with between 25-30 juried artists. Its mission is to bring back a high-end art show to the Santa Ynez Valley and to exhibit on the Central Coast the quality of art and artists normally seen in large art shows in the big cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco. The art includes abstracts to photography of landscapes, seascapes, urbanscapes, wildlife, virtually anything that captures the spirit of the West from the 1850s until the present day.