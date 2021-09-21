CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma High School Students Suspended Over National Anthem Incident

By Anna Gallegos
 8 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

An Oklahoma mom says her two daughters were arrested and suspended from their high school after refusing to stand for the national anthem .

The incident happened at a Lawton High School pep rally on September 2 when a teacher confronted Samantha Woods ' daughters on why they didn't stand.

“The teacher got right in her face and told her, ‘No, you need to stand up.' So then when my kids get agitated, and they get loud with her, that’s when she went and got the principal and police," Woods told KFOR .

The two girls were then arrested for disturbing the peace and suspended from school for 30 days.

Woods emphasizes that her daughters weren't arrested because they refused to stand for the anthem , but they were arrested because the teacher accused them of making threats during the confrontation.

“There would have been no behavior if she (the teacher) didn’t ask them to stand. They told her no, and she should’ve just kept going," the mom said.

The American Civil Liberties Union recently sent a letter to the Lawton school district's superintendent asking for the girls' suspension to be overturned because they were practicing their First Amendment right.

The district offered few details about the incident. In a statement it said, "The district can also confirm that no person was arrested, handcuffed, or disciplined at LPS, nor would we do so for refusing to stand for the National Anthem. Unfortunately, we are unable to comment on anything that relates to students due to privacy laws."

Comments / 11

Dario Rivera
7d ago

respect our flag or send them to a 3rd world country for a month. I guarantee they will have all respect for this country. they dont know how good they have it.

Reply
7
NativeAmericanPride
7d ago

No teacher should be disrespected. Teach children to respect authority. That’s what’s wrong with our society. Wake up people or you’ll be treated like they are in Australia

Reply
4
PZ333
8d ago

That's not what I heard. I heard her girls were loud and disrespectful and got suspended for it. Case closed

Reply(2)
4
KTAL

School dress code controversy leaves Arkansas student in tears

OLA, Ark – An Arkansas teen leaves school in tears after she says she was questioned about what she was wearing to class. Shea Ellis posted a photo of her daughter Bailey on Facebook wearing a dress with a jean jacket over it. Ellis says this is what Bailey was wearing last Friday when she was questioned.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTAL

14 students arrested after fight at Southwood High School

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than a dozen students are facing charges after a fight at Southwood High School Thursday in which at least one student is accused of punching an assistant principal. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the fight started right before school let out around 3...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Fox11online.com

Both students and parents get into fights at Ohio high school

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WKRC) — Several teens were arrested after a fight at Mt. Healthy High School in Mt. Healthy, Ohio Wednesday after school. Then, some of their parents started a second fight, according to police. Chief Vince Demasi said Mt. Healthy officers and those from neighboring areas responded to...
MOUNT HEALTHY, OH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Missouri students recognized for stopping school bus, helping children

Two teens were recognized after they acted quickly when a school bus driver passed out and the bus carrying kids headed towards a collision with trees. As the bus crashed through a fence and sped onto a field, seventh-grader Tandon Baker, 12-years-old, ran to the front of the bus, stepped onto the brake peddle and threw the bus into the park.
EDUCATION
WOWO News

Elementary School Knife Incident Leads To Withdrawl of Five Students Within FWCS

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Elementary School Knife Scare Wednesday has led to the withdrawal of five students within FWCS. Parents with students at Fort Wayne Community Schools say that they have taken all five of their children out of the district after a 10-year-old boy pulled a knife out of his backpack in a crowded elementary school hallway Wednesday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WIVB

Sweet Home Superintendent addresses Monday incident at high school

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sweet Home Superintendent of Schools Mike Ginestre says the high school had an altercation involving students in the hallway on Monday. Ginestre says all students involved received a medical examination by school health personnel and then released to their families. According to the superintendent, students were...
AMHERST, NY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Student stabbed at Shelton High School

An altercation between two students at Shelton High School on Monday left one student hospitalized with stab wounds, according to the Shelton police. The incident took place around 1:30 p.m. The victim is currently in stable condition at a local hospital and the other student was arrested and booked into...
SHELTON, WA
nwahomepage.com

Springdale High School teacher dies of COVID-19

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale School district is mourning the death of one of its own Friday evening. Springdale High School math teacher Amy Steele, 42, died September 22 from COVID-19 according to an email sent to staff. “The Springdale School District mourns the passing of a valued teacher....
SPRINGDALE, AR
