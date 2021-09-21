Bryan Danielson Writes Tremendous Thank You Message To WWE Before AEW Grand Slam

Bryan Danielson recently spoke with The New York Post’s Joseph Staszewski and talked more about the decision to sign with AEW over WWE, and his relationship with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, who he was close with. The interview was done before Danielson and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega wrestled to a time limit draw in the non-title opener of last night’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite. Danielson reiterated how he made the decision to sign with AEW fairly late in the process after his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, reminded him he had to decide on something. Danielson seemed to confirm reports on his AEW deal being for three years, and talked about how McMahon was very protective of him. He was asked what was the thing that put AEW over the top and at what point did he make the final decision.

