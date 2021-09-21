CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Many Saints Of Newark Review

Empire
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Chase is the capo of curveballs. Viewers of The Sopranos tuning in for thrilling Mafioso bloodletting were regularly greeted with artsy dream sequences, existential riffs and scenes involving ducks (though there was just enough thrilling Mafioso bloodletting too to keep them coming back). And anyone stumping up cash for The Many Saints Of Newark, the showrunner-turned-film-writer’s long-awaited return to the bloody streets of New Jersey, may well be in for a surprise too. For rather than the Phantom Menace-style Tony Soprano origin story that the marketing for the film seems to promise, this prequel is something far odder and richer. In other words, far more David Chase.

TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Gandolfini Had to Pull Back an Overzealous Tony Soprano Performance

Michael Gandolfini felt a lot of pressure to play a version of the ruthless mafia boss his late father turned into a television legend on The Sopranos. In an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, the 22-year-old actor opened up about his youth Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark. The prequel film sets in motion the characters and events leading to the groundbreaking HBO series. The beloved James Gandolfini won several awards for playing Tony, a character considered by many to be among the greatest in the history of TV. His son Michael told Jim Axelrod that he was well aware...
IndieWire

‘Sopranos’ Creator Brought Original Star Back for Prequel Film to ‘Clear Up’ Story Confusion

[Editor’s note: The following post contains a minor spoiler for “The Many Saints of Newark.”] The upcoming “Sopranos” prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark” takes place decades before the Emmy-winning HBO drama series, but series creator David Chase still managed to lure back one of the original show’s most popular actors. Michael Imperioli, who starred as Christopher Moltisanti on “The Sopranos,” reprises his role from beyond the grave as the posthumous narrator of “Many Saints.” Christopher died in the HBO series’ final seasons. The film’s plot focuses on Christopher’s father, Dickie Moltisanti (played by Alessandro Nivola). “That was the maraschino cherry...
ComicBook

Sopranos Star Edie Falco Almost Appeared in The Many Saints of Newark

The Sopranos star Edie Falco may not be making an appearance in the upcoming prequel film The Many Saints of Newark - but she almost did! In a new interview, The Many Saints of Newark director Alan Taylor (The Sopranos, Thor: The Dark World) revealed that he actually brought Falco back to film an opening sequence to the prequel film, but that the scene ended up on the cutting room floor. In his larger breakdown of the challenges in making The Many Saints of Newark Taylor indicates that how to open the movie was one of the bigger ones, and unfortunately, revisiting Falco's Carmela Soprano wasn't the answer.
Collider

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ Is About Far More Than Who Made Tony Soprano | Review

“I’m getting the feeling that I came in at the end. The best is over.” Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) laments in the pilot of The Sopranos. In the show’s first season, you can see how nostalgia for a time that never existed consumes Tony and his fellow characters. They’ve mythologized the past to bemoan their present and justify their sins. His mother Livia (Nancy Marchand) frequently bemoans how Tony’s late father “was a saint”, crafting a figure that Tony can never hope to live up to. The prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark, is a sneering title, sarcastic at the notion that any of these men were “saints.” If you approach the film simply through the eyes of young Tony Soprano, you’ll likely be disappointed, because that’s not the film that creator and co-writer David Chase set out to make here. Instead, he has crafted a film that gets to the heart of American myth and the sins we allow ourselves to perpetuate out of greed, lust, envy, and pride, but all under the cover that somehow these can be justified whether it’s through good deeds or simple restitution. Like The Sorpanos, we see boys playing at being men with horrific consequences. The Many Saints of Newark is much bigger than a Tony Soprano origin story, and it’s all the richer for it.
Empire

No Time To Die Review

It is a hard thing to make a Bond film. But the 25th film in the series feels like the hardest journey yet: somehow surviving a departing director (Danny Boyle, due to the dreaded “creative differences”, replaced by Cary Fukunaga), a two-year delay brought about by the pandemic, and in Daniel Craig, an outgoing 007 who previously claimed (in a quote that would later haunt him) that he’d rather “slash [his] wrists" than play Bond again. There was more than enough time in which No Time To Die could have died.
tvinsider.com

‘The Many Saints of Newark’: Meet the Younger Versions of Familiar ‘Sopranos’ Characters

Younger stars are taking on some familiar roles in the forthcoming Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark. From mob boss Tony Soprano to his mother Livia and his Uncle Junior — originated by actors James Gandolfini, Nancy Marchand, and Dominic Chianese, respectively — fan-favorites from the HBO series are being resurrected (and in younger form) in the new prequel film.
Empire

Paul Thomas Anderson Charts A Coming Of Age Tale In The Licorice Pizza Trailer

It's been a long wait for Paul Thomas Anderson's latest film, though the director has kept busy directing music videos for Haim. Now, he's officially ready to return to the big screen, with the trailer for his new offering, Licorice Pizza, smartly playing only in indie cinemas before certain movies. Until now... Take a look.
IndieWire

Michael Gandolfini Is Ready to Play Tony Soprano Again, but Probably Just One More Time

According to “The Many Saints of Newark” director Alan Taylor, screenwriter and “The Sopranos” creator David Chase has hinted about keeping the door open for a sequel or follow-up project. If it happens, Michael Gandolfini is more than ready to return as young Tony Soprano. “Many Saints” takes place during Tony’s childhood and high school years, which is why Gandolfini is so eager to see the character through his twenties. But that’s all the Tony Soprano the actor wants. Gandolfini wants to reprise Tony, but probably just one more time and that’s it. “This is such an incredible character and incredible...
The Independent

Don't Stop Believing: David Chase returns to 'The Sopranos'

Destiny hangs over the characters of the “Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark,” but none more so than its creator. David Chase revolutionized television with his monumental mob opera led by James Gandolfini’s Tony Soprano ushering in a new era of ambition on the small screen. But what Chase has really always wanted to do is make movies.“That was my whole goal. It’s been that way my whole life,” says Chase, who nevertheless spent his career in TV (“The Rockford Files,” “I’ll Fly Away”) before creating “The Sopranos.” “Film, cinema. Film, cinema.” “There’s something about TV that...
