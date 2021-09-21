Oregon Basketball: Ducks Team Preview and Season Prediction 2021-22
When the era of the transfer portal descended on the college athletics landscape, one program that didn't need any time to adjust was Oregon men's basketball. In the decade that Dana Altman has been coaching the Ducks, annual rebuilding projects haven't stopped his program from winning four regular-season Pac-12 titles and three conference tournaments and making the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament five times.athlonsports.com
Comments / 0