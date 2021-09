Today developers Lince Works and Yooreka Studio have launch the new stealth game Aragami 2 allowing you to take on the role of an assassin with the power to control shadows. “Join the shadow clan and fight the invader armies to protect your people.” Aragami 2 is available to play on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and is also available at launch on the Microsoft Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Although it might be worth checking out the review by the IGN embedded below as a few bugs and glitches still need to be ironed out to make the game a little more polished. Although cooperative gameplay seems the way to go.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO