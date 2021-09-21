CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

High-Performance Ford Bronco Raptor SUV Confirmed for 2022

By Lauren Boisvert
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40GOMP_0c3OYlIw00

It is a surprise to literally no one who knows me that I love the Ford Bronco. A 4th generation Bronco? 1980 to 1983? My dream SUV. So, when the new 2021 model year Ford Bronco was revealed, I was thrilled. It’s not as boxy and square as I like them, but it’s still wicked.

Fast forward a bit, and Ford has confirmed the Bronco Raptor SUV for 2022. The promo video features only a peek at the new Bronco Raptor: mostly just its distinct headlights, and the Raptor’s new orange hue. It also features a huge dust cloud obscuring what I can only assume is the coolest looking Bronco ever, and then the Raptor logo with “coming 2022” below it.

According to Fox News, prototypes of the new Bronco Raptor have been spotted on civilian roads with its wider body and fender flares; 17-inch wheels and oversized all-terrain tires; and the same Fox Live Valve shocks used by the Raptor.

The base-model Bronco starts at $29,995 and comes with a 270hp turbocharged four-cylinder and 7-speed manual transmission. Bronco enthusiasts can upgrade from there, but the top trim level is currently the Wildtrak. This trim takes another model, the Outer Banks, and adds the Sasquatch off-road package (35-inch tires, better suspension, and locking front and rear differentials), four-wheel-drive, V6 with a 10-speed automatic transmission, and 7 G.O.A.T. modes. Wildtrak trim costs a whopping $50, 370.

After the Bronco Comes the Expedition

Not only is Ford launching a new Bronco, they’re also working on a brand new 2021 Expedition. According to Ford, it will be available in four distinct trim packages, including the Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow package, allowing the Expedition to tow up to 9,200 pounds.

The Expedition has a powerful 400hp 3.5L EcoBoost engine and includes tons of safety features; lane assist, pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking, and cross-traffic alert, to name a few.

Trade in Your Mounted Police for a Ford Mustang

The Michigan State Police have been testing Ford’s Mach-E electric Mustang as part of their Police Interceptor program; apparently, this is an annual test in Michigan so departments can test their vehicles and see how they stand up to grueling police work.

The GT package the Michigan Police tested out has 480hp and can go from 0 to 60 in less than 4 seconds; perfect for high speed chases. Additionally, Ford is hoping to make “all-electric, purpose-built law enforcement vehicles” in the future; whether or not they’ll be based on the Mach-E is unclear, as the Explorer is more popular and has more space, according to Autoblog.

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Dealers Are Shafting Ford Bronco Customers With Last-Minute Price Increases

The Ford Bronco is one of the most anticipated cars in recent memory, and Ford has done a sterling job of hyping this off-road legend up, but now that it's finally here, the manufacturer can't keep up with demand, and is resorting to some pretty interesting tactics to keep its customers happy. Ford has already begun prepping the high-performance Raptor version of the Bronco which should be launched sometime in 2022, but for now eager clients are paying up to double the MSRP for a Bronco. And in some cases, after placing their orders customers are seeing last-minute delivery markups by unscrupulous dealers, pushing the price up even further.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Ford Bronco Raptor Leaked In Dealer Ordering System

There’s been some debate among Ford Bronco enthusiasts as to whether the Jeep-competitive offroad Bronco would be titled Warthog or Raptor. We have our answer as a 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor has appeared in a Ford dealer’s ordering system. The Ford Bronco has been unobtainable for a while due to lack of production. The Raptor variant will likely be no different, and will almost definitely be even more scarce than other versions of the Ford Bronco. This Ford Bronco Raptor will be a direct competitor to Jeep’s offroading capability. Here’s how information about a Ford Bronco Raptor leaked from a dealer ordering system.
CARS
Motorious

Learn About The Ford Bronco’s Heritage

Now that new Ford Broncos are making their way into communities all over, we thought it would be a good time to remind everyone of the heritage of the Blue Oval’s off-roader. The included video shows Broncos being assembled in the 1990s before the name was retired for over two decades. It’s a fascinating look at how vehicle manufacturing has changed since then, plus it provides insight into why the Bronco is beloved by so many.
CARS
carthrottle.com

Europe Might Be Getting The Ford Bronco After All

Judging by comments from Ford CEO Jim Farley, the Bronco has a greater chance of reaching Europe than we previously thought. The Ford Bronco has been a smash hit across The Pond. The reborn icon exceeded 150,000 orders ins a matter of weeks, and perhaps as a consequence of this popularity, Ford is seemingly reconsidering its position on bringing the vehicle to Europe.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Raptor#Ford Bronco#Ford Mustang#Fox News#Fox Live Valve#The Michigan State Police#Police Interceptor#The Michigan Police
Gear Patrol

The Ford Bronco Raptor Could Arrive Very Soon, Leak Suggests

The Ford Bronco is here and — after some hiccups — appears to be back in full production. In four and six-cylinder combustion spec, one could argue that it's better than the Jeep Wrangler. Jeep has upped the ante since the Bronco's reveal with the Wrangler 4xe hybrid and the Hemi V8-powered Wrangler 392. But Ford looks set to respond with a high-performance, desert-running Raptor version of the Bronco — first teased last fall.
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Ford Expanding Bronco Portfolio with New Raptor Model for 2022

Ever since Ford executives announced the return of the Bronco, longtime fans of the ute wondered what variants of the new iteration of the SUV would be available — starting with a Raptor model. Officials confirmed the Bronco Raptor edition is coming in 2022. Jeff Marentic, Ford’s general manager of...
CARS
Roanoke Times

2021 Gray Ford Bronco Sport

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Gray Metallic 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

New Ford Expedition ST Spy Shots Capture SUV Towing A Trailer

The Ford Expedition appears to be the next model in the brand’s lineup that gets to wear the ST badge. While the badge tries to invoke sportier characteristics, vehicles like the Expedition are still expected to work, and that’s evident by the latest batch of Expedition ST spy shots. The...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Does this Fix the Worst Thing About New Ford Bronco?

One of the big features of the upcoming 2021 SEMA Show is this solid-axle conversion for a brand new Bronco. Is this progress? It depends on whether you’re seriously going to go off-roading or not. If you’re looking for some hardcore weekend excursions and you need something to handle rock crawling, then this Bronco solid axle setup from DelFab is what you’ll want.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Some Shady Ford Dealers Are Adding Markups to Bronco Pre-Orders

The combination of a white-hot new car market, a slew of delays, and an incredibly sought-after product has worked out in Ford dealers' favor. Across the country dealers are adding thousands if not tens of thousands of dollars of markups to Broncos on the lot. Those who want one today will have to pay up or get in line. But when you finally get to the front of the line, don't assume you're safe: Some shady dealers are trying to add huge markups to pre-ordered Broncos just days before delivery.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Ford Bronco Could Be Rejected by Europe

Will we say bon voyage to the Ford Bronco? Maybe. Europe hasn’t decided if they want the Ford Bronco yet. Currently, it’s a North American exclusive as Ford toys with the idea of sending it to other countries. Is the Ford Bronco going to Europe?. The Ford Bronco might go...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

There's Good News For Ford Bronco Fans In Europe

The Ford Bronco has been a massive success for the Blue Oval brand, with demand surpassing supply by a long way. But its availability is currently limited to the USA, and European fans have been left out in the cold. That could change, though. In a recent interview with Auto Express, Ford's CEO stated that the all-new Bronco would absolutely work in Europe.
CARS
fox40jackson.com

The Ford Bronco Scout is dead, but could a VW Scout SUV happen?

The 2021 Ford Bronco is the first model to wear the name in 25 years. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu travelled to Texas hill country to find out if it lives up to it. During the development of the new Bronco, Ford filed trademark requests for the model names Bronco Scout and Scout in 2019, suggesting it might try to tap into the spirit of the legendary International Harvester SUV.
CARS
thedrive

Someone’s Already Giving the New Ford Bronco a Solid Front Axle

The old-schoolers love live axles, so it was only a matter of time before we saw one on Ford's new off-roader. The live axle simply refuses to die. Rugged, hefty, and simple, they've been a mainstay of serious off-road rigs for decades. Even as more modern platforms switch to independent front suspension, traditionalists know what they like. To that end, one diehard builder in the Pacific Northwest is doing the work to modify Ford's new Bronco with a front-end suspension setup that works the old-fashioned way.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

2022 Bronco Raptor may be in the works

An interesting report is making the rounds that claims the Ford Bronco ordering system shows two different Raptor trims coming for the 2022 model year. Previously, rumors had suggested that a Bronco trim called the Warthog was in the works, but there’s a suggestion that was a trick. According to...
CARS
Quad Cities Onlines

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning: Blistering Performance

Ford resurrected the F-150 Lightning nameplate earlier this year as an all-new electric pickup that will be one of the first globally mass-produced trucks powered only by battery. More than a novelty or a purpose-built implement, the Lightning hopes to segue traditional pickup owners into the EV future with little or no compromise and reasonable price.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Police SUV On Michigan Streets This Weekend

If you commit a crime in Michigan, you might get a Ford Mustang Mach-E police SUV on your tail soon. To keep law and order on the streets, Michigan's police force is trialing a police version of the electric SUV on September 18 and 19 as part of its 2022 Model Year Police Evaluation. It's part of a pilot program Ford is running to see if electric cars can cope with the demands of intensive police work.
MICHIGAN STATE
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline Borrows From the Bronco

Holy moly, check out the 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline. The brand new Ford Expedition Timberline isn’t just playing dress-up. It borrowed tons of parts from the Ford Bronco to gain the ability to conquer the wild. The 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline is ready to go off-roading. The 2022 Ford Expedition...
CARS
Top Speed

A Modified Honda Grom Takes On An Old-school Tuned Ford Bronco

THIS - 2015 Honda Grom. In the THIS corner, we have Chaz Senato’s 2015 Honda Grom, which was built out at his shop in San Diego. It has to be one of the craziest Grom’s out there because this is no standard. It now has the engine from a CBR 300R. It is an 84 mm big-bore engine that features oversize valves, titanium retainers, dual valve springs and crawler cams.
CARS
Carscoops

Ford Confirms Bronco Raptor, 2022 Acura RDX Revealed, And North American COTY Contenders Announced: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. General Motors has introduced three different electric motors — one for front-mounted applications, one for both front and rear placement, and another “all-wheel-drive assist motor.” All three motors can be used in one vehicle, as is the case with the tri-motor versions of the GMC Hummer EV.
CARS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

224K+
Followers
23K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy