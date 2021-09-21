High-Performance Ford Bronco Raptor SUV Confirmed for 2022

It is a surprise to literally no one who knows me that I love the Ford Bronco. A 4th generation Bronco? 1980 to 1983? My dream SUV. So, when the new 2021 model year Ford Bronco was revealed, I was thrilled. It’s not as boxy and square as I like them, but it’s still wicked.

Fast forward a bit, and Ford has confirmed the Bronco Raptor SUV for 2022. The promo video features only a peek at the new Bronco Raptor: mostly just its distinct headlights, and the Raptor’s new orange hue. It also features a huge dust cloud obscuring what I can only assume is the coolest looking Bronco ever, and then the Raptor logo with “coming 2022” below it.

According to Fox News, prototypes of the new Bronco Raptor have been spotted on civilian roads with its wider body and fender flares; 17-inch wheels and oversized all-terrain tires; and the same Fox Live Valve shocks used by the Raptor.

The base-model Bronco starts at $29,995 and comes with a 270hp turbocharged four-cylinder and 7-speed manual transmission. Bronco enthusiasts can upgrade from there, but the top trim level is currently the Wildtrak. This trim takes another model, the Outer Banks, and adds the Sasquatch off-road package (35-inch tires, better suspension, and locking front and rear differentials), four-wheel-drive, V6 with a 10-speed automatic transmission, and 7 G.O.A.T. modes. Wildtrak trim costs a whopping $50, 370.

After the Bronco Comes the Expedition

Not only is Ford launching a new Bronco, they’re also working on a brand new 2021 Expedition. According to Ford, it will be available in four distinct trim packages, including the Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow package, allowing the Expedition to tow up to 9,200 pounds.

The Expedition has a powerful 400hp 3.5L EcoBoost engine and includes tons of safety features; lane assist, pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking, and cross-traffic alert, to name a few.

Trade in Your Mounted Police for a Ford Mustang

The Michigan State Police have been testing Ford’s Mach-E electric Mustang as part of their Police Interceptor program; apparently, this is an annual test in Michigan so departments can test their vehicles and see how they stand up to grueling police work.

The GT package the Michigan Police tested out has 480hp and can go from 0 to 60 in less than 4 seconds; perfect for high speed chases. Additionally, Ford is hoping to make “all-electric, purpose-built law enforcement vehicles” in the future; whether or not they’ll be based on the Mach-E is unclear, as the Explorer is more popular and has more space, according to Autoblog.