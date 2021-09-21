CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Dark Blues to check on Charlie Adam on eve of cup clash

 8 days ago
Dundee’s Charlie Adam remains a doubt (Ian Rutherford/PA) (PA Wire)

Dundee will assess Charlie Adam ahead of their Premier Sports Cup clash with St Johnstone but will take no risks with the midfielder’s fitness after he missed two games with a groin injury.

Ryan Sweeney is another player Dundee will take no chances with after the defender came off with a head knock against Dundee United on Sunday.

Striker Danny Mullen (ankle) remains on the sidelines for the Dark Blues.

Saints midfielder Murray Davidson is a doubt after suffering a back knock against Aberdeen on Saturday.

Manager Callum Davidson is likely to freshen up his team anyway following the weekend win at Pittodrie.

Cammy MacPherson (shoulder), Liam Gordon and Craig Bryson (knee) are all still sidelined by injury.

