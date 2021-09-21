CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Life is Strange: True Colors Gets Asian-American Representation Right

By Robert Scarpinito
Cover picture for the articleAlex Chen had a tough life growing up. She bounced between foster parents and orphanages, but she never found home. She's had a rotating door of psychiatrists check on her since she was a child, and she's always had a hard time controlling her emotions (although, her empathic powers don't exactly help). When you're placed in her shoes in Life is Strange: True Colors, one glance at her text history paints a picture of a young queer woman who's made a lot of mistakes when it comes to friends and romantic partners. She's the Asian-American protagonist of this adventure, but clearly, she's so much more than her racial identity.

