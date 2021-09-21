How Life is Strange: True Colors Gets Asian-American Representation Right

Life is Strange games tend to lean on certain staples. There will always be a young adult, someone who is either a teenager or perhaps even in their early 20s. Someone will have supernatural powers. They will be dealing with serious issues in their life, with a murder potentially involved. The course of the story will involve learning to use their special abilities while dealing with this grave matter, coming to terms with themselves, and perhaps also finding love. Life is Strange: True Colors doesn’t deviate from the formula in any way, and in fact calls back more to the original game than before. But even though it is walking a familiar path, it does it well.

