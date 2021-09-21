Siegel Middle designated ‘Path to College’ school for third consecutive school year
For the third consecutive school year, Siegel Middle has been designated a Path to College school for 2020–2021 by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. Believing it is never too early to impress upon their students the importance of looking ahead at their respective futures, administrators at Siegel — assistant principal Kristin Boynton and guidance counselor Daniel Gregory — planned and hosted a series of four Path to College events in each of the past three school years.www.wgnsradio.com
