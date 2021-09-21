CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chill Out With This Violin Cover of Twilight Princess’ “Lake Hylia”

For those in the mood for some nostalgia, musician String Player Gamer has released a violin cover of Twilight Princess‘ “Lake Hylia.” This relaxing melody conveys a sense of serenity and peace. The violin is backed up both by a gently ascending acoustic guitar and a digital accordion. It is good to see String Player Gamer back in the Zelda saddle, as we covered his violin cover of “Fi’s Theme” from Skyward Sword last month, and his Ultimate Zelda Medley a few years back.

