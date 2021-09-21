Chill Out With This Violin Cover of Twilight Princess’ “Lake Hylia”

In 2017, Breath of the Wild introduced us to a few new Zelda characters, the Champions of Hyrule, Mipha, Urbosa, Revali, and Daruk. Most of the Champion’s tales where very fleshed out through their memories with Link that we see via flashbacks, through their respective journals, and accounts of those who are still living in Hyrule 100 years later. I’ve played through Breath of the Wild a few times now and it seems to me that one of the Champions is quite underdeveloped as far as his story and character goes, and that Champion is Daruk.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO