Iowa State

New Test Results Prove Iowa Students Smartest in the Nation

By Eric Stone
 9 days ago
There are various reasons Iowa high school students face challenges completing the traditional high school coursework and trajectory, and goodness knows those challenges were amplified in a pandemic year. A recent news story on our standing in the results of a high school equivalency exam proves Iowans also don't leave important things unfinished in the midst of said challenges. According to Iowa's News Now, Iowans led their counterparts across the country in the results of the HiSet exam.

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

