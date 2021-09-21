New Test Results Prove Iowa Students Smartest in the Nation
There are various reasons Iowa high school students face challenges completing the traditional high school coursework and trajectory, and goodness knows those challenges were amplified in a pandemic year. A recent news story on our standing in the results of a high school equivalency exam proves Iowans also don't leave important things unfinished in the midst of said challenges. According to Iowa's News Now, Iowans led their counterparts across the country in the results of the HiSet exam.khak.com
