NHL Rumors: Sabres, Coyotes, Canadiens, Flyers, Red Wings, More

The NHL regular season is just around the corner, as all 32 teams prepare for training camp and preseason to narrow their roster down to their 23-player active rosters. In this edition of the Sabres Prospects Report, it’s a handful of 2021 NHL draft picks and Russian prospects rising to the top of the pipeline and making an impression for their respective teams. Isak Rosen, the Sabres’ 14th-overall selection in the 2021 draft, is playing in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), while Prokhor Poltapov, Alexander Kisakov, and Nikita Novikov are making waves in Russia’s top league and minor leagues. Catch up on how some of the top Sabres prospects are performing.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO