NHL Rumors: Sabres, Coyotes, Canadiens, Flyers, Red Wings, More
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Arizona Coyotes have signed Alex Galchenyuk to a professional tryout, while the Detroit Red Wings do the same with Bobby Ryan. Meanwhile, there are updates coming out of Buffalo in respect to the status of Jack Eichel, Jonathan Drouin talks about his decision to leave the Montreal Canadiens last season and the Philadelphia Flyers have been hit with major injury news.thehockeywriters.com
