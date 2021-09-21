CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Padraig Harrington hopes the numbers add up and inspire Europe to an away win

By Video
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Ak5y_0c3OUwcr00
Rory McIlroy (left) and Matt Fitzpatrick (centre) have been reminded of their place in Ryder Cup history by captain Padraig Harrington (Jeff Roberson/AP) (AP)

Europe’s players will take inspiration from a stirring reminder of their place in Ryder Cup history as they bid to defy the odds and retain the trophy at Whistling Straits.

The United States are odds-on favourites to continue the dominance of home teams in the biennial contest, with Europe’s ‘Miracle at Medinah’ in 2012 the only away victory in the last seven.

All 12 of Steve Stricker’s side are ranked inside the world’s top 21 and have a record-low average ranking of 8.9, compared to 30.8 for Padraig Harrington’s European team.

However, Harrington has produced some numbers of his own to help inspire his side to an away win which Rory McIlroy believes would be a “monumental achievement.”

“We have this thing this week where we’ve all been given a player number, so there’s been 164 players that have played for the European Ryder Cup team, or GB&I way back in the day,” McIlroy revealed.

“So that’s a pretty small group of players. I’m number 144, I think Lee (Westwood) is number 118. Bernd Wiesberger, who’s making his debut this year, is number 164.

“It’s a small collection of people that have played for Europe in the Ryder Cup. I think that’s what brings us very close together, and that’s been one of our big focus points this week.

“Just being here is very special and being part of a European team. Very few people can call themselves a European Ryder Cup player.”

Asked if the numbers were Harrington’s idea, McIlroy added: “Yeah. He played a video for us last night to put it into context.

“570 people have been into space. I think over 5,000 people have climbed Everest. 225 have won a men’s major. When you sort of break it down like that it’s a pretty small group and it’s pretty cool.”

McIlroy bore the brunt of the heckling over the first two days of the last Ryder Cup on US soil at Hazeltine in 2016, ultimately having to ask for one man to be removed for being abusive during Saturday’s afternoon fourballs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CIwcD_0c3OUwcr00
Rory McIlroy asked for an abusive spectator to be removed during the 2016 Ryder Cup (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

And with a similarly hostile atmosphere expected at Whistling Straits, where European support will be minimal due to coronavirus travel restrictions, McIlroy is under no illusions about what it would mean to win on Sunday.

“It would be massive,” the four-time major winner said. “I think winning any Ryder Cup is huge and it’s a monumental achievement for all that are involved, but I think over the years winning a Ryder Cup on the road has just become more meaningful for some reason.

“We experienced it in 2012, which from a European perspective is probably one of the best days in the Ryder Cup that we’ve ever had in history. I’d certainly love to have that feeling again.

“I think it would be a huge achievement. Obviously this tournament isn’t played on paper, it’s played on grass, but you look at the world rankings and everything, we’re coming in here as underdogs with a lot of things stacked against us, so I think that would make it even more of an achievement.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LNjR1_0c3OUwcr00
Rory McIlroy celebrates his putt on the eighth hole during the singles matches on day three of the 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

McIlroy has played in every session possible since making his debut at Celtic Manor in 2010, where the rejigged schedule caused by bad weather meant he could only play four times.

But after running out of steam during his epic singles clash with Patrick Reed at Hazeltine in 2016 and also losing to Justin Thomas in Paris, the 32-year-old concedes he will need to keep his cool if he plays all five matches once more.

“I certainly will try to not be as animated and I’ll try to conserve some energy,” McIlroy said. “It’s a long week. Whether I play all five again, we’ll see, but it’s a lot of golf.

“It’s a lot of energy just playing, then trying to beat who you’re playing against. If you try to beat the crowd, as well, it seems like a bit of an impossible task.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wwDxj_0c3OUwcr00
Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy shake hands after their singles match at Hazeltine (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

“I will try my best for this team and I’ll try to play the best golf I possibly can, but I sort of learned quite a few things from 2016 about conserving energy. I felt like I sort of hit a wall on the back nine against Patrick that day, and I want to make sure that that doesn’t happen again.

“I think the most animated I’ve been in my career has been at Ryder Cups. It just brings something out of you that you don’t get playing individually.

“There’s something more there when you’re playing as part of a team, and everything you do doesn’t just affect yourself but affects the other 11 players, the captain, the vice-captains, all the support team.

“There’s a lot of emotion that comes out, but you still have to try to control that, as well.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I don't know what happens to me at the Ryder Cup. I turn into someone else': Sergio Garcia once REFUSED to room with Europe's captain Padraig Harrington but now he's the team's 'heart and soul'

Seven years ago, the relationship between Sergio Garcia and Padraig Harrington was so fraught the Spaniard went to the Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley and told him there was no way he could have his fellow Irishman as a vice-captain. ‘Sergio said to me, “Paul, I don’t care if he’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miracle At Medinah#European#The European Ryder Cup#Gb I#Whistling Straits#Ryder Cups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmonthly.com

5 Questions For Padraig Harrington Ahead Of The Ryder Cup

On paper, attempting to win the Ryder Cup on away soil is somewhat of a fool’s errand. Since the contest became the best of America against the best of Europe in 1979, the visiting party has journeyed home with the fabled gold trophy just six times, with one of those being heralded a ‘miracle’.
GOLF
IBTimes

Fewer Europe Fans No Worry For Harrington At Ryder Cup

Europe captain Padraig Harrington says bring on the noise from American fans at the Ryder Cup even if the Covid-19 pandemic reduces the number of Europe supporters at Whistling Straits. After the biennial team golf showdown between US and Europe was postponed a year because no fans could have attended...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Henrik Stenson becomes Europe's fifth vice-captain for the Ryder Cup as Padraig Harrington boosts backroom staff ahead of defending the trophy at Whistling Straits

European captain Padraig Harrington has named Henrik Stenson as his fifth vice-captain for the Ryder Cup, which gets under way at Whistling Straits next Friday. Stenson has made five appearances in the contest as a player and been on the winning side three times, most recently in Paris in 2018 when he won all three of his matches after being given a wild card by captain Thomas Bjorn.
GOLF
punditarena.com

Why winning this Ryder Cup would be Padraig Harrington’s greatest ever achievement

Padraig Harrington leads Europe into battle. Padraig Harrington is one of our favourite sons. He has won three majors and thrilled us in Ryder Cups as a player. A loss as captain would not take any shine off his amazing career but a win would be a lot more than the icing on the cake. It could be his greatest achievement.
GOLF
rydercup.com

Garcia, McIlroy, Westwood inspired by Harrington's powerful Make It Count video

Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood were left inspired after Pádraig Harrington showed them a motivational video which was inspired by a new theme for his team this year called ‘Make it count’. The video celebrates the rare achievement of making an appearance for Team Europe. In the entire...
GOLF
The Independent

Ryder Cup: Shane Lowry keen for battle since watching Padraig Harrington in 2006

Shane Lowry was a promising teenage amateur when he watched Padraig Harrington play his part in Europe’s Ryder Cup victory at the K Club.Fifteen years on he will be part of the European team attempting to retain the trophy at Whistling Straits, one of three rookies on a side captained by Harrington but also one of four major champions in the 12-man team.“The K Club was an incredible experience and if you had asked me walking into the course that day if I’d ever be competing in one, I’d have laughed,” Lowry said.“I went with a couple of members of...
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Padraig Harrington Explains “Covid Envelope” In Place At 2020 Ryder Cup

Padraig Harrington has explained the “Covid envelope” that could come into effect at this year’s Ryder Cup, should a player contract the virus and be forced to withdraw. An “envelope rule” has been a part of the captains’ agreement at the biennial contest for the last 40 years to cover both teams if one of their players is injured and that rule has now been extended to account for the ongoing disruptions caused by the pandemic.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: Captain Padraig Harrington reminds his players fewer have competed in matches than gone to space

HAVEN, Wis.—These are the numbers: 557 people have ventured into space; 445 have won soccer’s World Cup; 225 men have captured a golf major. If that seems like a rather random collection of trivia, then you don’t know how the mind of Irishman Padraig Harrington works. Let’s just say the European Ryder Cup captain thinks and speaks as if his brain is constantly in overdrive. And he was once an aspiring accountant, so numbers are his thing.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
93K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy