CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

ECB acted alone in cancelling tour, says Britain’s high commissioner to Pakistan

By Video
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25wMLg_0c3OUiVv00
England will not be touring Pakistan (Simon Cooper/PA) (PA Archive)

Britain’s high commissioner to Pakistan has waded into the row over England’s cancelled tour to the country, distancing the political establishment from the decision and insisting he supported the trip.

Christian Turner, the government’s senior diplomat in Pakistan, posted a video on his Twitter feed which appeared to stress that the England and Wales Cricket Board had acted unilaterally by pulling its teams from what would have been an historic joint visit next month.

The withdrawal followed New Zealand’s hasty departure on Friday morning, exiting on the advice of their government following what they deemed a “credible and specific” security threat to the safety of their team.

When England followed suit on Monday, a wordy announcement made no reference to any particular security threat but instead indicated a broader unease at the travelling to the region, as well as nods to bubble fatigue and Twenty20 World Cup preparations.

But with anger and disappointment growing in Pakistan, led by furious Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja, Turner’s intervention has merely turned up the heat on the ECB, who look increasingly isolated in their position.

Speaking direct to camera the high commissioner said: “I share the deep sadness of cricket fans that England will not tour Pakistan in October.

“This was a decision made by the ECB, which is independent to the British Government and based on concerns for player welfare. The British high commission supported the tour, did not advise against it on security grounds and travel advice for Pakistan has not changed. I have been a champion of international cricket’s return to Pakistan and will redouble my efforts in advance of England’s autumn 22022 tour.”

Turner’s words came hot on the heels of Raja’s strongly worded warning about a growing divide in the international game that he framed as a “West versus rest” split.

Raja said he now expected Australia to pull out of their own tour early next year and believed the West Indies would be “jittery” about making their next scheduled visit, wrecking the board’s plans and causing significant financial distress.

In terms of seeking compensation he said the PCB would “make a case, certainly” but the fissures caused in the last few days could run deeper than that.

There is an overt sense of injustice in Pakistan, who believe their willingness to tour England at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in the pre-vaccine summer of 2020 has been tossed aside with minimal care.

In his obvious anger, Raja also appeared to make some potentially dire predictions about relations within the fragile, and small, infrastructure that is top-level international cricket.

“I feel we were used and then we were binned, which is extremely frustrating. I feel we are certainly up against a Western mindset and a Western bloc,” he said.

I feel we were used and then we were binned, which is extremely frustrating. I feel we are certainly up against a Western mindset and a Western bloc

“We have the best security agencies, the most battle hardened security agencies in world. Not sharing your fear or threat perception with them is ridiculing our DNA in a way.

Asked if he feared for the sport’s existing international order, he responded: “Yes, I’m viewing it like that and I’m sure the other Asian countries feel the same way…as if you are living on the edge when it comes to playing the Western bloc. It’s just not right.

“They have these blocs of countries and it’s graded, there is the top tier and the not so top tier. I don’t want this ‘Asia versus West’ or ‘West versus rest’ debate to take precedence over the game of cricket but it appears if security threat perception is going to be made as a get-out clause any member could have a problem with any other member.

“I can get up tomorrow morning and say that we are not comfortable playing in a certain part of England because we feel there could be this little threat.

“I spoke with Ian (Watmore), chairman of ECB, and said ‘what is the guarantee of England coming back and playing here in 2022? Because a month before that tour you can easily quote tiredness, players being spooked again, sick of living in a bubble or a threat perception that will probably be not shared with us.

“He clearly had no answer for that, so we’ll clearly have a back-up plan for sure.”

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

ECB's cancellation of Pakistan tour shows they have 'very short memory', Charlotte Edwards says

The ECB's decision to call off England's tour of Pakistan demonstrates it has "a very short memory", according to former women's captain Charlotte Edwards. A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board on Monday confirmed the cancellation of the joint men's and women's tour - just a few days after New Zealand's men abandoned their own tour of the country citing a "specific and credible" security threat.
WORLD
dallassun.com

It is out of our hands: Knight on ECB cancelling Pak tour

Leicester [UK], September 21 (ANI): England women's cricket team captain Heather Knight on Tuesday stated the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) cancelling their tour of Pakistan is out of the team's hands. After New Zealand decided to abandon their tour of Pakistan right ahead of the first ODI, England...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Cricket#Cricket World Cup#Ecb#Cricket Australia#Twitter#Wales Cricket Board#Pakistan Cricket Board#The British Government#British#The West Indies#Pcb#Western#Asian
Daily Mail

Pakistan fear England will CANCEL their 2022-23 tour of the country after pulling out of next month's T20s... with chief Ramiz Raja claiming ECB have 'used and binned' cricket in his country

Pakistan fear England will pull out of their 2022-23 tour following their controversial decision to cancel next month's visit — with PCB chairman Ramiz Raja accusing the ECB of 'using and binning' the game in his country. On the day Britain's high commissioner to Pakistan said he supported this year's...
WORLD
baltimorenews.net

Pak says cricket tour cancellations linked to 'no' to US

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 22 (ANI): Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that recent tour cancellations by the New Zealand and England cricket boards are due to Pakistan's stance of not allowing military bases and use of its territory to the US for any sort of action inside Afghanistan. "If...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Daily Mail

China 'must be prepared to make the first nuclear strike' in response to growing US presence in the region and AUKUS strategic partnership, senior diplomat declares

China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its 'no-first-use' policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific, a senior diplomat has said. Sha Zukang, the country's former ambassador to the UN, told a summit of Chinese nuclear policy experts that it is time to 're- examine and fine-tune' a long-standing commitment to only use nukes in retaliation as the US 'builds new military alliances and as it increases its military presence in our neighbourhood.'
INDIA
districtchronicles.com

China must make first nuclear strike against US if Biden defends Taiwan, says China diplomat in chilling message to West

CHINA must make the first nuclear strike against the US if Biden defends Taiwan, a Chinese diplomat said in a chilling message to the West. China’s former ambassador to the UN, Sha Zukang said the country’s long-standing promise to only use nukes in retaliation should be re-examined in response to the new alliances forming in the area.
FOREIGN POLICY
raventribune.com

The war in the middle of Europe? Threatens escalation of conflict in the Balkans – 24-hour final warning to NATO

The situation on the border between Pristina – Kosovo * and Serbia * is deteriorating. Kosovar Serb citizens have been blocking two border crossings for two weeks. This was reported by Serbian state television RTS. After the Kosovo Special Police Unit stopped Rosu at the affected border crossings, the Serbian military units stationed near the Serbian border were put on standby. The international community is also wary.
POLITICS
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
Sourcing Journal

Sri Lanka: Losing GSP Trade Status Would ‘Be Like a Funeral For Us’

These are tense times in Sri Lanka. A European Union (EU) delegation arrived in the capital city of Colombo Monday to review what has become a source of additional stress for a nation already beleaguered by a shortage of foreign exchange reserves, and reeling under Covid-19 related challenges. Trade privileges linked to the Generalized System of Preferences Plus (GSP+) have recently come under scrutiny by the EU for human rights violations. This envoy comes at a key moment for Sri Lanka, which has been facing dipping foreign reserves leading to an alarming situation that Sri Lanka’s finance minister deemed a “dangerous foreign...
WORLD
firstsportz.com

‘Bol na Imran aau kya’ – Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry believed rapper Om Prakash Mishra behind New Zealand’s cancelled tour

Pakistan’s Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary has blamed India behind the cancellation of their limited-overs home series against New Zealand. The Blackcaps pulled out from three ODIs and five T20Is due to security concerns on the day of the maiden game in Rawalpindi. Fawad Chaudhary, who is always...
SPORTS
AFP

UK warship makes first Taiwan Strait transit since 2008

Britain sent a warship through the Taiwan Strait on Monday for the first time since 2008, a move that challenges Beijing's claim to the sensitive waterway and marks a rare voyage by a non-US military vessel. HMS Richmond, a frigate deployed with Britain's aircraft carrier strike group, sailed through the strait on a trip from Japan to Vietnam, Britain's defence ministry said. "Wherever the Royal Navy operate, they do so in full compliance with international law," the ministry said in a statement. "The UK has a range of enduring security interests in the Indo-Pacific and many important bilateral defence relationships, this deployment is a sign of our commitment to regional security," it added.
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
93K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy