CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Spanish court opens probe into ex-minister’s role in Polisario leader hospitalisation

By Syndicated Content
froggyweb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (Reuters) – A court in Zaragoza on Monday opened a formal investigation into the role of former Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya in the admission of Western Sahara’s leader, Brahim Ghali, into a Spanish hospital in April. An investigative magistrate will look into whether anything illegal occurred when the...

froggyweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
ktwb.com

Kenyan court jails ex-sports minister for six years over graft

NAIROBI (Reuters) – A Kenyan court on Thursday sentenced a former sports minister to six years in prison after finding him guilty over the siphoning of funds meant for athletes in the Brazil Olympics five years ago. The East African nation enjoyed its most successful Olympics in Rio, winning six...
AFRICA
kfgo.com

Spain says Catalan separatist leader detained in Italy must face Spanish courts

MADRID/ROME (Reuters) – Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont, who was detained by Italian police in Sardinia, must face justice in Spain, the Spanish government said on Friday ahead of an extradition hearing. “Mr. Puigdemont must submit to the action of the courts, exactly like any other citizen,” Spanish Prime Minister...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brahim Ghali
abc17news.com

Albanian court reopens case of ex-minister over fatal blast

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An Albanian court has reopened the case of a former defense minister who faced charges over a massive blast at a munitions disposal factory 13 years ago that killed 26 people. Judge Saida Dollani of the Tirana Appeals Special Court Against Corruption and Organized Crime on Friday asked a lower court to re-open the case against Fatmir Mediu whose 2009 abuse of power charge was dismissed because of his re-election to parliament. Mediu remains a lawmaker for an opposition party, but parliamentary immunity involving criminal cases was abolished in 2012. Mediu has denied any wrongdoing.
WORLD
AFP

Top EU court cancels Morocco trade deals over W. Sahara

The EU's top court on Wednesday cancelled two trade deals with Morocco, for agricultural products and fish from disputed Western Sahara, after a case brought by the Polisaro independence movement. The court "annuls the (European) Council decisions concerning, first, the agreement between the European Union and Morocco amending the tariff preferences granted by the European Union to products of Moroccan origin and, second, the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership Agreement," the EU's Court of Justice said in a statement. The accords will remain in place for two months in order to "preserve the European Unionâs external action and legal certainty over its international commitments", it said. Morocco views Western Sahara as an integral part of its territory, but the UN views the former Spanish colony as a "non-autonomous territory" and the Polisario, backed by Algeria, has long sought its independence.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Spain: Venezuelan spymaster loses court extradition dispute

Spain’s Supreme Court refused Monday to suspend a government decision allowing a former Venezuelan spymaster to be extradited to the United States Lawyers for Gen. Hugo Carvajal, who for over a decade was late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez’s eyes and ears in the Venezuelan military, asked the court to put the Spanish government decision — taken 18 months ago — on hold.But the Supreme Court said in its written decision that Carvajal had presented no new arguments against the government decision, which he had already opposed at the court in May last year.Carvajal's extradition procedure is currently on hold at the National Court, after he filed a request for asylum in Spain Nicknamed “El Pollo,' or “The Chicken”, Carvajal was arrested Sept. 9 in a small apartment in Madrid where he had been holed up for months. His arrest came nearly two years after Carvajal defied a Spanish extradition order and disappeared.In the United States, he faces federal charges for allegedly working with guerrillas from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia to “flood” the U.S. with cocaine.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morocco#Polisario Front#Algeria#Madrid#Spanish#Reuters#Ceuta
froggyweb.com

Polish court delays ruling on primacy of EU law for the fourth time

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal on Thursday delayed for a fourth time a ruling on whether the country’s constitution or European Union treaties take precedence, with critics saying Warsaw may be stalling to try to put pressure on Brussels. The Tribunal started hearing the case in July but had...
LAW
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
The Independent

Going Dutch: Look out, German coalition talks could be long

As Europe's economic powerhouse Germany embarks on the task of piecing together a new ruling coalition after Sunday's knife-edge election, observers need only look to its neighbors, Belgium and the Netherlands, to see how tricky the process can be.Olaf Scholz, leader of the center-left Social Democrats that narrowly beat outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc on Sunday sounded upbeat the morning after the vote.“My idea is that we will be very fast in getting a result for this government, and it should be before Christmas if possible,” Scholz told reporters in Berlin. “Germany always has coalition governments...
POLITICS
froggyweb.com

Merkel congratulated Scholz on German election success – govt spokesperson

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated Olaf Scholz, the leader of the Social Democrats, on his election success, a government spokesperson said in a written statement on Tuesday. In the national election, the SPD came marginally ahead of her conservative bloc, leading some in her party to say...
ELECTIONS
froggyweb.com

Puppet makes cross-Europe trek to support child refugees

GENEVA (Reuters) – A 3.5-metre (11.5 ft)-tall puppet depicting a Syrian refugee girl arrived in Geneva on Tuesday as part of an 8,000-km (4,970-mile) walk across Europe to raise awareness of the plight of young refugees. “Little Amal” — which means ‘hope’ in Arabic — started her journey on July...
SOCIETY
The Independent

EU urges Kosovo, Serbia talk on disputes, lower tensions

The head of the European Union s executive branch on Wednesday called on Kosovo and Serbia to resolve their disputes through the dialogue and deescalate the recent tension over license plates.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was in Kosovo's capital, Pristina to meet with senior leaders as part of her regional tour before an EU-Western Balkans summit on Oct. 6. “It is vital that Kosovo and Serbia normalize their relations,” she said at a news conference with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti. “The EU-facilitated dialogue ... is the only platform to resolve the current crisis.”Representatives of the...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Former French president Sarkozy found guilty of illegal campaign financing, likely will avoid prison

PARIS — Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty of having illegally financed his unsuccessful 2012 presidential campaign and sentenced to one year in prison that can be served at home with electronic monitoring, marking another defeat in court for the 66-year-old. Sarkozy was already convicted and sentenced to prison in a separate trial earlier this year.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

France's Sarkozy faces jail term in campaign financing case

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is facing a potential prison term in a verdict to be rendered on Thursday about campaign financing in his unsuccessful 2012 re-election bid — a ruling that comes seven months after he was convicted in a corruption and influence peddling case.Sarkozy, France’s president from 2007 to 2012, has vigorously denied wrongdoing during the May-June trial.He is accused of having spent almost twice the maximum legal amount of 22.5 million euros ($27.5 million) on the reelection bid that he lost to Socialist Francois Hollande Prosecutors have requested a six-month prison term, as well as a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy