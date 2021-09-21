CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AT&T plans multi-year effort to burnish its brand image

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – AT&T Inc Chief Executive John Stankey said on Tuesday the U.S. wireless company will pursue a “multi-year effort” to improve its reputation with customers. Speaking at Goldman Sachs’ Communacopia conference, Stankey said he was not satisfied with AT&T’s current brand image and added the company is not currently perceived by customers as “being the best in all cases.”

