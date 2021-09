It finally happened, folks. The Carolina Panthers, a franchise that started playing football in 1995 and has been to two Super Bowls, rank first in Football Outsiders’ DVOA metrics for the first time in team history after their 26-7 Week 2 beatdown of the New Orleans Saints, who were fresh off Jameis Winston’s five-touchdown performance in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers. Things did not go well at all for Winston in Week 2 — he completed just 11 passes in 22 attempts for 111 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions, four sacks, and a passer rating of 26.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO