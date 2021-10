Human norovirus is a major cause of gastroenteritis outbreaks from drinking water almost every year in the United States. This highly contagious virus enters the cell via a general virus uptake process: after it attaches on the surface of the cell, the virus enters the cell by the cellular process called endocytosis. Once inside the cell, the viral genome is released and the virus replicates in number, leading to illness. According to the data obtained from the dashboard for CDC’s National Outbreak Reporting System (NORS) and summarized in Table 1, hundreds of confirmed norovirus illnesses from drinking water occur almost every year in the United States. While this dashboard has data till 2018, it does not mean there has been no norovirus outbreaks from drinking water sources since then as norovirus outbreaks have occurred even after 2018 in the United States and continue to. Recent examples of norovirus outbreaks in the news include at health-care facilities and schools in Nebraska and at a restaurant in Washington. Both these cases did not identify the source of the norovirus infections probably because of legal or scientific reasons or both.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO