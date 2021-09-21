CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ariana Grande Stalker Brought Knife to Singer’s House, Threatened to Kill Her: REPORT

By Mike Nied
MIX 108
MIX 108
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Recently filed legal documents provide some insight into a terrifying situation with an alleged armed stalker outside Ariana Grande's Hollywood Hills home. TMZ broke the news earlier this month that a stalker was arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on the singer's security team in the early hours of Friday, Sept. 10. The initial report detailed that 23-year-old Aharon Brown was taken in by the LAPD and faced a felony brandishing charge. At the time, Grande was issued a temporary restraining order by a judge.

mix108.com

Comments / 0

Related
uncrazed.com

Man Arrested Outside Ariana Grande’s Home After Brandishing Knife

A man was arrested outside of Ariana Grande’s home last week after allegedly pulling a knife on her security. According to TMZ, a man named Aaron Brown is facing a “felony brandishing charge” for an incident outside the singer’s home last Friday. Brown, reportedly arrived at the singer’s home around...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Ariana Grande feared 'murder' from alleged stalker

Ariana Grande fears her alleged stalker will "murder" her or her loved ones. A man named Aharon Brown was arrested on 9 September after trespassing at her property, allegedly brandishing a large hunting knife, which he is said to have threatened to use on the '7 Rings' singer's security team when they confronted him.
CELEBRITIES
MIX 108

FBI Investigating Allegations That Britney Spears’ Dad Secretly Surveilled Singer’s Bedroom: REPORT

As if things related to Britney Spears' conservatorship couldn't get any more toxic... The pop star's father, Jamie Spears, will most likely undergo FBI investigation for “horrifying and unconscionable invasions of his adult daughter’s privacy,” as stated in Monday's filing from the singer's attorney, Matthew Rosengart. The filing comes after...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
AOL Corp

Britney Spears shares a rare glimpse into the lives of sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15

Britney Spears is sharing rare insight into the lives of her teen sons. Sean Preston and Jayden James — the boys she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — turned 16 and 15 respectively earlier this month. Now back on Instagram, the pop star revealed how she celebrated their birthdays as well as some tidbits about their lives, making a point not to overshare.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Deseret News

The real reason why Florida police can’t find Brian Laundrie

The search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, will continue on Tuesday, and it looks like the focus is returning to the Carlton Reserve in Florida. Police and federal agents will head back to the Carlton Reserve Tuesday, entering from the Venice, Florida, side of the nature reserve, according to News Nation reporter Brian Entin. The FBI will lead the investigation with the North Port police helping in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalker#Singer S House#Lapd
Fox News

Ex-con who hanged toddler repeatedly sentenced to prison

An Omaha man who had already served five stints in prison has been sentenced again — this time to decades behind bars for repeatedly choking his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter into unconsciousness. David Coleman, 38, was sentenced Tuesday to 42 to 52 years in prison, the Omaha World-Herald reported. He had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
916K+
Views
ABOUT

MIX 108 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy