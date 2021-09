Joey Cape and Jose Prieto of MakeWar have released a two song single. The single is called Yes Way Jose and features "Sorry" and "Red". It is out digitally via Fat Wreck Chords. Jose Prieto will be joining Joey Cape on the last few dates of his fall US tour. Joey Cape released A Good Year to Forget earlier this year and Lagwagon will be touring later this year. MakeWar will be touring with Hot Water Music and A Wilhelm Scream in November. Check out the songs below.

