The 5 most disappointing Miami Dolphins players so far

The Miami Dolphins are event at 1-1 to start the 2021 season and while Sunday wasn’t a good game on either side, several players are not playing well. Two games hardly makes a season and certainly some players who are not playing well will step up and have the “it” click. Hopefully, sooner rather than later considering the schedule that is in front of the Dolphins. The next four games are important if the Dolphins are hoping to get on a roll later in the year.