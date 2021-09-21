Melanie C reveals Spice Girls gave her tips for Dancing with the Stars

Jenna Johnson required more than ice after slipping during her and JoJo Siwa‘s historic “Dancing with the Stars” debut on Monday’s Season 30 premiere. The pro injured her right knee in the mishap and had to take Tuesday off from rehearsals. “I should have known that there was going to be a flaw in the system, but no one had ever done this before, so we didn’t know that with two girls and long dresses, long skirts, that potentially one of us would slip. I slipped on JoJo’s dress while we were doing the quickstep. Both my feet actually came out...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO