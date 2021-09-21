CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Melanie C reveals Spice Girls gave her tips for Dancing with the Stars

Corydon Times-Republican
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelanie C reveals Spice Girls gave her tips for Dancing with the Stars. Melanie C received advice from her Spice Girls bandmates before making her debut on 'Dancing with the Stars'.

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
tribuneledgernews.com

Sir Ringo Starr wishes Melanie C 'peace and love' on Dancing with the Stars

Sir Ringo Starr wished Melanie C "peace and love" ahead of her latest performance on 'Dancing with the Stars'. The 81-year-old music icon sent a heartfelt good luck message to his fellow Liverpudlian, as she took to the dancefloor to perform the foxtrot to the sounds of the Beatles' 'Here Comes the Sun'.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melanie C
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa reveals what Derek Hough said to her after he was booed for his ‘right’ critique on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

“Dancing with the Stars” has a (limited) studio audience again for Season 30, and if there’s one thing you can count on the fans for, it is the unnecessary booing of constructive, fair critiques from the judges that are actually helpful for the celebrity. After JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson‘s peppy cha-cha on Monday, Derek Hough advised her to learn to harness her energy in her routines. “I think with you, more is more, right? But sometimes, especially on the side by side, more isn’t more. You’ve got to contain that energy a little bit. It can get a little bit...
THEATER & DANCE
GoldDerby

Jenna Johnson injured her knee in that ‘Dancing with the Stars’ mishap with JoJo Siwa

Jenna Johnson required more than ice after slipping during her and JoJo Siwa‘s historic “Dancing with the Stars” debut on Monday’s Season 30 premiere. The pro injured her right knee in the mishap and had to take Tuesday off from rehearsals. “I should have known that there was going to be a flaw in the system, but no one had ever done this before, so we didn’t know that with two girls and long dresses, long skirts, that potentially one of us would slip. I slipped on JoJo’s dress while we were doing the quickstep. Both my feet actually came out...
THEATER & DANCE
GMA

'Dancing With the Stars' 2021: Celebrity-pro pairs revealed for 'DWTS' season 30

The biggest question heading into the "Dancing With the Stars" season 30 premiere was which pros the celebrities would be partnered with, and now we have the answer. "DWTS" revealed the duos for the landmark 30th season during Monday night's premiere as the celebrities and their pro partners performed their introductory dances in the iconic ballroom, beginning their quest to win the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy.
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

Why ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 30 might be Cheryl Burke’s last

Cheryl Burke is gearing up for “Dancing with the Stars” Season 30 — her 24th as a pro — but she may very well hang up her “Dancing” (and dancing) shoes after that. “You know as a dancer, especially as a woman, our career — it doesn’t last very long. The fact that I’m 37 and still sambaing out there and shimmying is pretty unheard of,” Burke said on Tuesday’s “Tamron Hall” when asked if this season will be her last (watch below). “I’m not in the competitive level anymore, but still, I also have to understand that I have arthritis...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing With The Stars#Spice Girls
GoldDerby

‘Dancing with the Stars” Cheryl Burke feels ‘weirdly normal’: ‘If I wasn’t diagnosed with COVID, I could totally rehearse’

Cheryl Burke is on the road to recovery after getting diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. While the “Dancing with the Stars” pro felt “rundown” en route to taking a PCR test on Sunday, she now feels much better and wishes she could be back in the studio with Cody Rigsby. “Oddly, I feel fine, like I feel weirdly normal,” she told “Access Hollywood” after Monday’s show. “I am a little congested. Yesterday, for sure, hit me pretty hard, but pretty hard meaning like, I’m not in the hospital, thank God, right? But I was congested, I was a little...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Mel C will make her ‘DWTS’ debut to a Spice Girls song

Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm is ready to spice up the ballroom!. The singer (aka Sporty Spice) will be performing a cha-cha to the Spice Girls’ iconic 1996 hit, “Wannabe,” when “Dancing With the Stars” returns to ABC next week for its 30th season. Chisholm, 47, teased the performance during a...
MUSIC
People

Matt James Says Girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell Has Been Practicing His DWTS Routines with Him

Matt James is going from handing out roses to dancing the rumba!. The former Bachelor star will be competing on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, ABC announced Wednesday. Even though DWTS hasn't yet announced which pro James will be paired with when the show premieres later this month, he's been practicing with girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell outside of the studio.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Victoria Beckham Harassed After Her Pregnancy? Spice Girls Documentary Reveal Singer's Disturbing Interview

Victoria Beckham's disturbing past interview reveals a certain kind of harassment that she went through just after recovering from her first pregnancy. The interview had begun circulating through media outlets after the legendary girl group's new documentary release, which consists of a three-part series. Titled "Spice Girls: How Girl Power Changed Britain," the film tackles different topics in each part.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Mel C Dances the Cha Chat to Spice Girls ‘Wannabe’ on ‘DWTS’: Watch

The Spice Girls took on the world (and won) with their pop masterclass “Wannabe,” which this year celebrates its 25th anniversary. Like all classics, “Wannabe” never ages. The proof was on show during Monday night’s season opening episode of Dancing With The Stars, when the girl power anthem soundtracked a routine by none other than Melanie C, known to millions as Sporty Spice.
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Dancing With The Stars' Cheryl Burke Emotionally Reveals Positive COVID Test Will Keep Her From Competing In Next Episode

Dancing with the Stars returned to ABC as part of the biggest week of the year for Fall TV premieres, with Season 30 making a big splash for having the long-running series' very first same-sex coupling with JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson. But ahead of the new season's second episode, DWTS is making different kinds of headlines now that mainstay pro Cheryl Burke has revealed she'll be out for at least the next two performances after testing positive for COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Mindy Kaling Reveals the Celeb Mom Who Gave Her the Best Parenting Advice

Mindy Kaling can always count on Reese Witherspoon to share some words of motherly wisdom. While recently chatting with PEOPLE about her new partnership with Epic — a digital reading platform for kids — the 42-year-old star also opened up about how her close friend Witherspoon, 45, has offered both parental and professional advice to her as a fellow working mom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
AOL Corp

Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy