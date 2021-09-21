St. Hedwig opposes Green Valley SUD wastewater treatment plant
Dee Grimm is the mayor of St. Hedwig in eastern Bexar County.This summarizes a statement presented during a Sept. 14 public meeting. The City of St. Hedwig requests the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) deny the application and corresponding Draft Permit by Green Valley SUD for its proposed wastewater treatment plant on Stapper Road in our city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ)....www.wilsoncountynews.com
