New York Jets Fans Ready the Panic Button
Two weeks into Robert Saleh's head coaching career with the New York Jets and fans are already beginning to question, "is this just more of the same?" After watching their discarded high first round draft pick quarterback of only a few years ago in Sam Darnold, knock off Gang Green's new shiny first round draft pick quarterback from this year Zach Wilson, in week one, Jets fans were again sick to their stomachs. Add in a nice week two, 25-6 Bill Belichick beat down starring his rookie quarterback Mac Jones at the helm and Jets fans are thinking very bad thoughts.1039thebreezealbany.com
