CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New York Jets Fans Ready the Panic Button

By Charlie Voelker
103.9 The Breeze
103.9 The Breeze
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two weeks into Robert Saleh's head coaching career with the New York Jets and fans are already beginning to question, "is this just more of the same?" After watching their discarded high first round draft pick quarterback of only a few years ago in Sam Darnold, knock off Gang Green's new shiny first round draft pick quarterback from this year Zach Wilson, in week one, Jets fans were again sick to their stomachs. Add in a nice week two, 25-6 Bill Belichick beat down starring his rookie quarterback Mac Jones at the helm and Jets fans are thinking very bad thoughts.

1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Related
fullpresscoverage.com

New York Jets: Keys to Victory Week 2

After a comeback that never was in Carolina, the Jets are slated to play division rival New England Patriots this coming Sunday. This will be the New York Jets home opener against rookie quarterback Mac Jones and the rebuilt Patriots, who are also coming off a Week 1 loss. What...
NFL
ganggreennation.com

New York Jets Flight Connections 9/20/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend. The New York Jets suffered a grueling defeat to the New England Patriots yesterday. Spearheading that loss was rookie Zach Wilson, who threw four interceptions in the game. At one point, Wilson had more interceptions than completions to his wide receivers. This loss was brutal from a fan’s perspective, as the rest of the team actually played very well. You expect rookies to have bad games, though this one was on par with some of the worst we’ve seen. Hopefully we don’t see much more of that from Wilson going forward, and he’s able to build on this loss. Only time will tell. The Jets take on the Broncos next week. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
NFL
Q 105.7

Let’s Play the ‘Blame Game': Who Blew it For The New York Jets?

We've had roughly 24 hours to digest the New York Jets' abysmal performance against the New England Patriots to open up the team's slate of games at Metlife Stadium. With the dust now having settled, let's point some fingers. Who deserves the blame for the atrocity that occurred at the...
NFL
hypefresh.co

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson struggles against the Patriots

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson faced off against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots for the first time this Sunday. Wilson’s debut to the division rivalry was not short of disappointing. On his first pass of the day, Wilson threw an interception to pro bowler J.C. Jackson. This would snowball and determine how the majority of the game going forward would play out.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NJ.com

NFL Week 2: New England Patriots defeat New York Jets

NFL WEEK 2: New England Patriots defeat New York Jets, 25-6. New England Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams (33) drives New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) into the MetLife turf during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. Wilson threw 4 interceptions and the Pats won, 25-6.
NFL
Empire Sports Media

The New York Jets run game has a huge opportunity ahead

As Zach Wilson struggles to find his NFL footing, the New York Jets’ run game could become a vital source of offensive stability. Offensive salvation may have made its way to the New York Jets through the 2021 NFL Draft. But the Cleveland-based gift might’ve arrived not on Thursday of the proceedings…but Saturday.
NFL
Patriots.com

New York Jets Postgame Quotes 9/19

Just to believe in himself and shake this one off. I promised him that it would not be the hardest game he's every played. He just has to pick himself up and get ready for the next one. On if the Patriots defense threw new wrinkles at Wilson that he...
NFL
The Game Haus

Preview of New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos

The New York Jets and Denver Broncos meet in Denver, Colorado this week, and there is plenty on the table. the Jets are coming off of an ugly loss against the New England Patriots, while the Broncos are fresh off a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game in which the Broncos defense sent the Jaguars to purgatory. Which team will prevail here in Week 3? Here is a preview of the New York Jets vs. the Denver Broncos.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Pocono Record

NY Jets: Mike LaFleur shoulders blame, but not about to hit panic button

FLORHAM PARK – Mike LaFleur is certainly feeling the pressure, but the Jets' rookie offensive coordinator isn’t nearly close to hitting the panic button just yet. Following three straight losses to start the season and less than a week after suffering an embarrassing 26-0 loss to the Broncos, LaFleur remains optimistic and is placing the blame solely on himself.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Gang Green#Northjersey Com#Charlie Dan
The Spun

Rex Ryan Announces He’s ‘Done’ With 1 Notable Quarterback

Former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan has never been afraid to say what’s on his mind. During this Tuesday’s edition of Get Up on ESPN, he revealed which NFL quarterback he’s officially done with. It turns out Ryan is done sticking up for New York Giants quarterback Daniel...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
New York Jets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
596
Followers
1K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy