Sibell Named AHA Preseason Rookie Of The Year
WINTHROP, Mass. – Freshman goaltender Jake Sibell has been named the Atlantic Hockey Coaches' Preseason Rookie of the Year, announced by the league on Tuesday. Sibell joins Niagara from the Aberdeen Wings, which is part of the North American Hockey League (NAHL). During the 2020-21 season, Sibell made 1,105 saves and had a save percentage of 95.2%. He recoded 11 shutouts and compiled a record of 43-2-1, with a 1.19 goals against average. Sibell played in 11 playoff games and went 8-2-1 with a 1.93 goals against average and a 92.9% save percentage.purpleeagles.com
