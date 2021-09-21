CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Sibell Named AHA Preseason Rookie Of The Year

NU Purple Eagles.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINTHROP, Mass. – Freshman goaltender Jake Sibell has been named the Atlantic Hockey Coaches' Preseason Rookie of the Year, announced by the league on Tuesday. Sibell joins Niagara from the Aberdeen Wings, which is part of the North American Hockey League (NAHL). During the 2020-21 season, Sibell made 1,105 saves and had a save percentage of 95.2%. He recoded 11 shutouts and compiled a record of 43-2-1, with a 1.19 goals against average. Sibell played in 11 playoff games and went 8-2-1 with a 1.93 goals against average and a 92.9% save percentage.

purpleeagles.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mining Journal

Northern Michigan University Wildcats’ Joe Nardi named Preseason All-CCHA

MARQUETTE — Northern Michigan University hockey player Joseph Nardi has been named to the Preseason All-CCHA team, the newly revamped league announced on Monday. The fifth-year senior forward ranks second in active players’ career games played, having skated in 149 consecutive contests for NMU. With 99 career points on 38...
MARQUETTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
NU Purple Eagles.com

MacLean Receives Third MAAC Rookie of the Week Award

EDISON, NJ - Niagara women's soccer freshman Maia MacLean has been named MAAC Rookie of the Week for the third time this season, as announced by the league office Monday afternoon. MacLean was the difference maker in the Purple Eagles win over Manhattan on Saturday as the midfielder scored twice,...
NIAGARA, NY
NU Purple Eagles.com

Women’s Soccer Travels to Riverdale Saturday

Game 8: Niagara (7-1-0, 1-0-0) at Manhattan (5-1-0, 1-0-0) NIAGARA UNIVERSITY, NY –The Purple Eagles look to extend their unbeaten streak when they travel to Riverdale, N.Y., to take on MAAC foe Manhattan on Saturday, Sep. 25 at noon. Series History. • The Purple Eagles are 14-5-1 against the Jaspers...
NIAGARA, NY
dotesports.com

Pelican named 2021 Overwatch League Rookie of the Year

The awards are rolling in and Se-hyun “Pelican” Oh has been awarded the Overwatch League Rookie of the Year for the 2021 season. Before he joined the Atlanta Reign, Pelican played on the Contenders team O2 Blast, who had great success in the Korean Contenders circuit. He was signed to the Reign to bolster the DPS lineup, and he led the team to victory on his signature heroes Echo, Tracer, and Mei.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Peterson
gophersports.com

‘U’ Named Preseason B1G Favorite, Six Named to Preseason All-B1G Teams

MINNEAPOLIS – The Gopher men's hockey program enters the 2021-22 season as the favorite to win the Big Ten while Minnesota boasts half of the conference's selections to the preseason All-Big Ten teams with six Maroon & Gold honorees. The Gophers landed on the top spot of the 2021-22 Big...
SPORTS
247Sports

Cincinnati Bengals rookie Evan McPherson named AFC Player of the Week

Former Florida kicker Evan McPherson helped the Cincinnati Bengals upset the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Wednesday, McPherson was named AFC special teams Player of the Week, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. McPherson made all five of his kicks against the Vikings in his NFL debut, and the Bengals needed...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Hockey#Playoff Games#Junior Hockey#Winthrop#The Aberdeen Wings#Nahl#Doug Peterson Award#The Purple Eagles#Mercyhurst#Aic#Army West Point#Rit#Holy Cross 19 Stay#Niagara Hockey#Niagara Athletics
NU Purple Eagles.com

Purple Eagles Win Eighth-Straight With 3-1 Victory Over Jaspers

RIVERDALE, NY – The Purple Eagles earned their eighth-straight win with a 3-1 result against Manhattan in MAAC women's soccer action from Gaelic Park in Riverdale, N.Y. • Freshman Maia MacLean scored twice in the win, with the first goal coming in the 39th minute, giving the Purple Eagles a 1-0 lead.
SOCCER
mgoblue

Awards and Honors: Four Wolverines Named to Preseason All-Big Ten Teams

Thomas Bordeleau, Owen Power, Matty Beniers, Kent Johnson (Sept. 24) Preseason All-Big Ten -- Michigan sophomores Thomas Bordeleau and Owen Power were named preseason All-Big Ten first team. The Tim Taylor Award recipient as the national Rookie of the Year, Bordeleau led the nation's freshmen in scoring with 30 points on eight goals and a team-best 22 assists in 24 games. The San Jose Sharks prospect tallied three game-winning goals, was a +18 and won 58 percent of his faceoffs. Power, the No. 1 overall selection in this year's NHL Draft, led the Big Ten defensemen in points with 16 points and finished with a +18 rating. He led the team in blocked shots with 40 and won a gold medal at the World Championship in June.
NHL
WNBA.com

Michaela Onyenwere Named Kia WNBA Rookie of the Month for September

NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 20, 2021 – The WNBA announced today that New York Liberty rookie forward Michaela Onyenwere has earned Kia WNBA Rookie of the Month award for September. This marks Michaela’s fourth consecutive Rookie of the Month honor, and as the only rookie this season to garner the award, she now joins A’ja Wilson (2018), Breanna Stewart (2016), Elena Delle Donne (2013), and Tina Charles (2010) as one of only five players to have swept the award since it was instituted in 2010.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
NU Purple Eagles.com

Purple Eagles Wrap Up Bucknell Invitational

LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Purple Eagles wrapped up the Bucknell Invitational on Sunday. Susan Leone led the Purple Eagles, finishing in 21st place. She shot a 79 (+9) in the final round and finished with a three-round score of 237 (+27). "I'm very proud of Susan's consistency and am looking...
LEWISBURG, PA
NWI.com

Gary native Dana Evans named to WNBA All-Rookie team

Evans named to all-rookie team: West Side grad Dana Evans slipped to the second round in the WNBA draft but carved out a role after an early-season trade and, late Wednesday, she was voted to the Associated Press' all-rookie team. New York's Michaela Onyenwere won Rookie of the Year averaging 8.6 points per game. Teammate Didi Richards, Aari McDonald of Atlanta, and Charli Collier of Dallas were on the team. Connecticut's Jonquel Jones was voted Most Valuable Player. Sun coach Curt Miller won Coach of the Year. Brionna Jones was named Most Improved. Sylvia Fowles won Defensive Player of the Year and Kelsey Plum was Sixth Woman of the Year.
GARY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy