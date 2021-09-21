Sibell Named AHA Preseason Rookie Of The Year

Thomas Bordeleau, Owen Power, Matty Beniers, Kent Johnson (Sept. 24) Preseason All-Big Ten -- Michigan sophomores Thomas Bordeleau and Owen Power were named preseason All-Big Ten first team. The Tim Taylor Award recipient as the national Rookie of the Year, Bordeleau led the nation's freshmen in scoring with 30 points on eight goals and a team-best 22 assists in 24 games. The San Jose Sharks prospect tallied three game-winning goals, was a +18 and won 58 percent of his faceoffs. Power, the No. 1 overall selection in this year's NHL Draft, led the Big Ten defensemen in points with 16 points and finished with a +18 rating. He led the team in blocked shots with 40 and won a gold medal at the World Championship in June.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO