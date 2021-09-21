CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kremlin's party gets 324 of 450 seats in Russian parliament

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Russia's ruling party will get 324 of the 450 seats in the next national parliament, election authorities announced Tuesday. The number is less than the pro-Kremlin party, United Russia, won in the previous election but still an overwhelming majority. Retaining the party's dominance in the State Duma...

