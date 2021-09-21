CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida’s Fallen Firefighters Honored At ‘Ringing Of The Bell’ Ceremony

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — Florida’s fallen firefighters were honored on Tuesday morning during a ‘Ringing of the Bell’ ceremony in Tallahassee.

Florida Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis hosted the ceremony where 18 fallen firefighters were honored as their names were inscribed on the Florida Fallen Firefighter Memorial in The Florida Capitol Courtyard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dkLje_0c3OMhLW00

CFO & State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis hosts Ringing of the Bell Ceremony to Honor Fallen Firefighters in Florida on Sept. 21, 2021 (Courtesy: Jimmy Patronis’ Press Office)

Patronis was joined by Governor Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

“Today, we honor Florida’s firefighters who answered the call for service but did not come home. They dedicated their life to their communities and paid the ultimate sacrifice. With the Ringing of the Bell tradition, we honor those who have given so much and who have served with dedication, compassion and dignity. With each ring, we mark the ending of a final call for the brave souls honored on these walls, the ones who lost their lives bravely and with honor. This year, as we reflect on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 and the tragic condo collapse in Surfside, it further emphasizes for everyone the tremendous sacrifices our first responders give to keep our communities safe. God bless these fallen heroes and their families,” said Patronis.

These were the honored fallen firefighters:

  • Anthony C. Christensen – City of Naples Fire Rescue
  • Donald DiPetrillo – Seminole Tribe of Florida Fire Rescue
  • Lloyd Losinger – Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District
  • Dwain S. Bradshaw – Escambia County Fire Rescue
  • Scott R. Neumann – Martin County Fire Rescue
  • Brian S. Smith – St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department
  • Thomas M. Barber – Jacksonville Fire Rescue
  • Hervè Thomas – Monroe County Fire Rescue
  • David L. Abernathy – Palm Beach Fire Rescue
  • Walter “Pete” Gee – Fort Myers Shores Fire Protection & Rescue Service District
  • Randall M. Donaldson, Jr. – Osceola County Fire Rescue
  • Jeremy J. Saunders – Orlando International Airport Fire Rescue
  • William C. Donaldson – Sarasota County Fire Department
  • Jeremy J. McKay – Clay County Fire Rescue
  • James G. Gunter – Cape Coral Fire Department
  • Michelle Clore – Cape Coral Fire Department
  • Jimmy D. Riley – Plant City Fire Rescue
  • Eric M. Siena – Orange County Fire Rescue

For more information on Florida’s Fallen Firefighter Memorial, click here.

