Florida’s Fallen Firefighters Honored At ‘Ringing Of The Bell’ Ceremony

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — Florida’s fallen firefighters were honored on Tuesday morning during a ‘Ringing of the Bell’ ceremony in Tallahassee.

Florida Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis hosted the ceremony where 18 fallen firefighters were honored as their names were inscribed on the Florida Fallen Firefighter Memorial in The Florida Capitol Courtyard.

Patronis was joined by Governor Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

“Today, we honor Florida’s firefighters who answered the call for service but did not come home. They dedicated their life to their communities and paid the ultimate sacrifice. With the Ringing of the Bell tradition, we honor those who have given so much and who have served with dedication, compassion and dignity. With each ring, we mark the ending of a final call for the brave souls honored on these walls, the ones who lost their lives bravely and with honor. This year, as we reflect on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 and the tragic condo collapse in Surfside, it further emphasizes for everyone the tremendous sacrifices our first responders give to keep our communities safe. God bless these fallen heroes and their families,” said Patronis.

These were the honored fallen firefighters:

Anthony C. Christensen – City of Naples Fire Rescue

Donald DiPetrillo – Seminole Tribe of Florida Fire Rescue

Lloyd Losinger – Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District

Dwain S. Bradshaw – Escambia County Fire Rescue

Scott R. Neumann – Martin County Fire Rescue

Brian S. Smith – St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department

Thomas M. Barber – Jacksonville Fire Rescue

Hervè Thomas – Monroe County Fire Rescue

David L. Abernathy – Palm Beach Fire Rescue

Walter “Pete” Gee – Fort Myers Shores Fire Protection & Rescue Service District

Randall M. Donaldson, Jr. – Osceola County Fire Rescue

Jeremy J. Saunders – Orlando International Airport Fire Rescue

William C. Donaldson – Sarasota County Fire Department

Jeremy J. McKay – Clay County Fire Rescue

James G. Gunter – Cape Coral Fire Department

Michelle Clore – Cape Coral Fire Department

Jimmy D. Riley – Plant City Fire Rescue

Eric M. Siena – Orange County Fire Rescue

For more information on Florida’s Fallen Firefighter Memorial, click here.