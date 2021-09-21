CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
America’s Least Obese Counties

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ACnCp_0c3OMgSn00 Recent public health crises, namely the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid epidemic, have overshadowed a longer-standing problem in the United States -- obesity. Since the early 1960s, the share of American adults under age 75 who are considered obese more than tripled. Currently, an estimated 72.2 million Americans age 20 and up are obese, or 30% of the age group.

Obesity status is determined by body mass index, or BMI -- a ratio of height to body weight. Americans with a BMI of 30 or higher are considered obese, and as such, at greater risk of several serious diseases and conditions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These include diabetes, stroke, hypertension, heart disease, breathing problems, and certain cancers. Obesity can also detract from overall quality of life and contribute to depression, anxiety, and other mental illnesses.

While the U.S. has one of the highest obesity rates in the world, there are parts of the country where obesity remains relatively uncommon. Using data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, 24/7 Wall St. identified the least obese counties in the United States.

The majority of counties on this list are located in the West, including 15 counties in Colorado and 10 in California.

Though many factors, including genetics, diet, and medical conditions, contribute to increased risk of obesity, according to the CDC, regular physical activity is one of the best ways to help maintain a healthy weight. In all but a handful of counties on this list, the share of adults who do not exercise regularly is below the 22.7% share of adults nationwide. Here is a look at the most physically active cities in America.

By some measures, health outcomes are better than average in most of these countries as well. For example, obesity is a leading risk factor for Type 2 diabetes, and in nearly all of the counties on this list, diabetes is less common than it is nationwide.

Click here to see America's least obese counties
Click here to read our detailed methodology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hU4Zn_0c3OMgSn00

50. Ventura County, California
> Adult obesity rate: 20.2%
> Adults who don't exercise: 18.1% -- 201st lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 8.7% -- 490th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.6% -- 1,101st lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J99uf_0c3OMgSn00

49. Stonewall County, Texas
> Adult obesity rate: 20.2%
> Adults who don't exercise: 21.2% -- 534th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 10.2% -- 974th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 20.9% -- 1,262nd highest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YGtFX_0c3OMgSn00

48. Douglas County, Colorado
> Adult obesity rate: 20.1%
> Adults who don't exercise: 9.0% -- 2nd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 5.6% -- 28th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 8.6% -- the lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f6cKy_0c3OMgSn00

47. Montrose County, Colorado
> Adult obesity rate: 20.1%
> Adults who don't exercise: 19.0% -- 285th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 8.2% -- 323rd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.4% -- 1,062nd lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I2tW_0c3OMgSn00

46. San Juan County, Washington
> Adult obesity rate: 20.1%
> Adults who don't exercise: 14.1% -- 37th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 6.1% -- 53rd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.0% -- 157th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48T5vG_0c3OMgSn00

45. Mitchell County, Texas
> Adult obesity rate: 20.1%
> Adults who don't exercise: 19.0% -- 275th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 19.4% -- 135th highest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 23.7% -- 770th highest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AP74J_0c3OMgSn00

44. Real County, Texas
> Adult obesity rate: 20.0%
> Adults who don't exercise: 21.5% -- 579th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 9.0% -- 571st lowest of 3,106 counties (tied)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 25.0% -- 561st highest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rNd4p_0c3OMgSn00

43. Santa Clara County, California
> Adult obesity rate: 19.9%
> Adults who don't exercise: 15.8% -- 83rd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 8.5% -- 417th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 14.3% -- 381st lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F0yFi_0c3OMgSn00

42. Orange County, California
> Adult obesity rate: 19.9%
> Adults who don't exercise: 14.5% -- 46th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 8.6% -- 448th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.9% -- 924th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47sQOE_0c3OMgSn00

41. Martin County, Florida
> Adult obesity rate: 19.9%
> Adults who don't exercise: 22.5% -- 740th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 10.2% -- 958th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.2% -- 780th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N35qT_0c3OMgSn00

40. Talbot County, Georgia
> Adult obesity rate: 19.7%
> Adults who don't exercise: 29.9% -- 900th highest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 25.5% -- 8th highest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 26.0% -- 428th highest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32kt8V_0c3OMgSn00

39. Concho County, Texas
> Adult obesity rate: 19.6%
> Adults who don't exercise: 21.3% -- 536th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 5.7% -- 32nd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 28.0% -- 213th highest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ifsfu_0c3OMgSn00

38. Swisher County, Texas
> Adult obesity rate: 19.6%
> Adults who don't exercise: 19.1% -- 293rd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 8.4% -- 382nd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 29.2% -- 146th highest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yrb0J_0c3OMgSn00

37. Cottle County, Texas
> Adult obesity rate: 19.5%
> Adults who don't exercise: 22.2% -- 679th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 15.1% -- 663rd highest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 28.2% -- 194th highest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M3RlN_0c3OMgSn00

36. Broomfield County, Colorado
> Adult obesity rate: 19.5%
> Adults who don't exercise: 12.1% -- 13th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 6.9% -- 107th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 10.0% -- 6th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gHzlv_0c3OMgSn00

35. Santa Cruz County, California
> Adult obesity rate: 19.3%
> Adults who don't exercise: 11.1% -- 6th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 6.2% -- 62nd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.3% -- 790th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZZd1M_0c3OMgSn00

34. Gallatin County, Montana
> Adult obesity rate: 19.1%
> Adults who don't exercise: 12.8% -- 21st lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 5.1% -- 15th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 11.3% -- 31st lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D4mRc_0c3OMgSn00

33. Garza County, Texas
> Adult obesity rate: 19.1%
> Adults who don't exercise: 18.1% -- 204th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 5.7% -- 35th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 28.1% -- 198th highest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ynMDZ_0c3OMgSn00

32. Sierra County, California
> Adult obesity rate: 19.1%
> Adults who don't exercise: 26.0% -- 1,464th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 7.0% -- 120th lowest of 3,106 counties (tied)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.0% -- 959th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HpReW_0c3OMgSn00

31. Teton County, Idaho
> Adult obesity rate: 18.9%
> Adults who don't exercise: 17.3% -- 146th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 5.1% -- 11th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 14.0% -- 326th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GFL9k_0c3OMgSn00

30. Montgomery County, Missouri
> Adult obesity rate: 18.7%
> Adults who don't exercise: 26.1% -- 1,466th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 7.3% -- 158th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 22.9% -- 899th highest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lkBCm_0c3OMgSn00

29. Runnels County, Texas
> Adult obesity rate: 18.7%
> Adults who don't exercise: 20.1% -- 398th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 8.4% -- 406th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 23.3% -- 830th highest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KN7FP_0c3OMgSn00

28. Arlington County, Virginia
> Adult obesity rate: 18.6%
> Adults who don't exercise: 12.2% -- 15th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 5.1% -- 13th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 11.2% -- 28th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nClQq_0c3OMgSn00

27. Park County, Colorado
> Adult obesity rate: 18.5%
> Adults who don't exercise: 17.2% -- 142nd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 5.6% -- 29th lowest of 3,106 counties (tied)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 11.8% -- 56th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NNYCK_0c3OMgSn00

26. Pulaski County, Illinois
> Adult obesity rate: 18.5%
> Adults who don't exercise: 18.3% -- 223rd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 8.4% -- 407th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 23.9% -- 711th highest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22zzmy_0c3OMgSn00

25. La Plata County, Colorado
> Adult obesity rate: 18.2%
> Adults who don't exercise: 13.5% -- 26th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 5.4% -- 22nd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 12.7% -- 121st lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pG1uh_0c3OMgSn00

24. Nevada County, California
> Adult obesity rate: 18.1%
> Adults who don't exercise: 13.8% -- 32nd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 5.5% -- 25th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.9% -- 302nd lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ISIzk_0c3OMgSn00

23. Grand County, Colorado
> Adult obesity rate: 18.0%
> Adults who don't exercise: 13.7% -- 31st lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 6.5% -- 78th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.1% -- 177th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a6zQ3_0c3OMgSn00

22. Alexander County, Illinois
> Adult obesity rate: 17.9%
> Adults who don't exercise: 18.5% -- 244th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 5.3% -- 19th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 26.0% -- 422nd highest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K3GGU_0c3OMgSn00

21. Dickens County, Texas
> Adult obesity rate: 17.8%
> Adults who don't exercise: 18.6% -- 245th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 6.5% -- 85th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 24.5% -- 627th highest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RNZZj_0c3OMgSn00

20. Marin County, California
> Adult obesity rate: 17.6%
> Adults who don't exercise: 13.1% -- 22nd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 8.2% -- 330th lowest of 3,106 counties (tied)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 11.8% -- 55th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sdx7j_0c3OMgSn00

19. Denver County, Colorado
> Adult obesity rate: 17.3%
> Adults who don't exercise: 12.6% -- 18th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 5.1% -- 14th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.5% -- 628th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OqA7a_0c3OMgSn00

18. San Francisco County, California
> Adult obesity rate: 16.9%
> Adults who don't exercise: 14.6% -- 49th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 6.1% -- 54th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 12.6% -- 119th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2usWwT_0c3OMgSn00

17. Alpine County, California
> Adult obesity rate: 16.8%
> Adults who don't exercise: 20.2% -- 411th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 6.8% -- 105th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 20.3% -- 1,394th highest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26j2UW_0c3OMgSn00

16. Blaine County, Idaho
> Adult obesity rate: 16.5%
> Adults who don't exercise: 14.2% -- 41st lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 5.9% -- 44th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.1% -- 753rd lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CBBil_0c3OMgSn00

15. Taos County, New Mexico
> Adult obesity rate: 16.3%
> Adults who don't exercise: 12.3% -- 16th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 7.2% -- 153rd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 21.4% -- 1,175th highest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iBJma_0c3OMgSn00

14. Chaffee County, Colorado
> Adult obesity rate: 16.3%
> Adults who don't exercise: 15.5% -- 71st lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 8.1% -- 314th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 14.1% -- 343rd lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hgpsl_0c3OMgSn00

13. San Miguel County, Colorado
> Adult obesity rate: 16.2%
> Adults who don't exercise: 15.5% -- 70th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 3.5% -- 3rd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 11.0% -- 18th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3uqH_0c3OMgSn00

12. Eagle County, Colorado
> Adult obesity rate: 16.1%
> Adults who don't exercise: 11.6% -- 9th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 4.3% -- 6th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 12.9% -- 143rd lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wK7HA_0c3OMgSn00

11. Santa Fe County, New Mexico
> Adult obesity rate: 16.1%
> Adults who don't exercise: 12.7% -- 19th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 6.1% -- 55th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.8% -- 1,144th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bVQPm_0c3OMgSn00

10. Routt County, Colorado
> Adult obesity rate: 16.1%
> Adults who don't exercise: 10.2% -- 4th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 5.3% -- 18th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 11.2% -- 26th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h4DYw_0c3OMgSn00

9. New York County, New York
> Adult obesity rate: 15.6%
> Adults who don't exercise: 16.8% -- 129th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 6.8% -- 102nd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.6% -- 636th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F3dPm_0c3OMgSn00

8. Mariposa County, California
> Adult obesity rate: 15.6%
> Adults who don't exercise: 17.9% -- 185th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 8.2% -- 344th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.1% -- 977th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2naXUm_0c3OMgSn00

7. Summit County, Colorado
> Adult obesity rate: 15.4%
> Adults who don't exercise: 10.2% -- 3rd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 4.0% -- 5th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 11.9% -- 59th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q1Ayv_0c3OMgSn00

6. Pitkin County, Colorado
> Adult obesity rate: 14.7%
> Adults who don't exercise: 12.3% -- 17th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 3.9% -- 4th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 9.8% -- 4th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j1w5R_0c3OMgSn00

5. Summit County, Utah
> Adult obesity rate: 14.5%
> Adults who don't exercise: 12.2% -- 14th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 4.8% -- 9th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 10.9% -- 16th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WSr1g_0c3OMgSn00

4. Boulder County, Colorado
> Adult obesity rate: 14.3%
> Adults who don't exercise: 8.9% -- the lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 5.5% -- 24th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 11.2% -- 27th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y5V70_0c3OMgSn00

3. Gunnison County, Colorado
> Adult obesity rate: 14.2%
> Adults who don't exercise: 12.0% -- 12th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 3.1% -- 2nd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 12.3% -- 82nd lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BwErI_0c3OMgSn00

2. Taliaferro County, Georgia
> Adult obesity rate: 12.5%
> Adults who don't exercise: 27.3% -- 1,359th highest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 13.0% -- 1,165th highest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 29.2% -- 145th highest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44TJIu_0c3OMgSn00

1. Teton County, Wyoming
> Adult obesity rate: 11.0%
> Adults who don't exercise: 10.8% -- 5th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 2.4% -- the lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 11.4% -- 36th lowest of 3,106 counties

Methodology

To determine America’s least obese counties, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed adult obesity rates from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program’s 2021 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps report.

The adult obesity rate is defined as the share of adults 20 years and older who report a body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher. While the CHR report is from 2021, obesity rate figures published in the report are from 2017.

Of the 3,220 counties or county equivalents considered\, 3,142 had boundaries that fell within one of the 50 states or the District of Columbia.

Counties with a 2019 five-year population estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau of less than 1,000 were excluded.

The remaining 3,106 places were ranked based on the adult obesity rate. Additional information on the share of adults who report no leisure-time physical activity, the share of adults diagnosed with diabetes, and the share of adults who report fair or poor health also came from the 2021 CHR.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#U S Census Bureau#Obese#Americans#Bmi#Cdc
