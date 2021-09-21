CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Oscar spotlight: Ann Dowd (‘Mass’) stands out among a quartet of heartbroken parents

By Susan Wloszczyna
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bCLtd_0c3OMQI300

Ever since Gold Derby’s Oscar predictions center opened in early February of this year, Ann Dowd has been the favorite to win Best Supporting Actress for her finely nuanced emotional performance in the Sundance Film Festival standout “ Mass .” The Bleecker Street release opens on October 8 in theaters.

First-time director and writer Fran Kranz , making his feature debut, focuses on two married couples: Jason Isaac and Martha Plimpton portray grieving parents whose son died in a school shooting, while veteran character actress Dowd and Reed Birney play the parents of the perpetrator. Set in a serene setting of a rural Episcopal church in Sun Valley, Idaho, each couple — who have angrily confronted each other before — try to make sense of how and why such a horrifying tragedy took place while their emotions ebb and flow. The intimate setting allows them eventually to go beyond a blame game, especially when Dowd reveals that her son was bullied in school and was troubled.

SEE Will ‘Dune’ follow in the Oscar footsteps of ‘Lord of the Rings’ or ‘Blade Runner 2049’?

While the quartet of performers all find ways to show how the tragedy, which involved explosives as well as gunfire, have changed their very existence, it is Dowd who makes the biggest impression. Now 65, the actress famously took it upon herself to get into the Oscar race in 2012, when she earned glowing reviews for “Compliance.” She aced her supporting role as a gullible restaurant manager who believes a prank caller posing as a cop when he convinces her to torture her female employee for a supposed theft. She earned rave reviews for her role, but it was shown in a small number of theaters after Magnolia Pictures picked up the title at the Sundance Film Festival. The company didn’t have the budget to send screeners, so the actress and her husband decided to put up the $13,000 to send out screeners themselves.

She didn’t make the cut at the Oscars, but even with little campaigning, she did claim the National Board of Review’s Best Supporting Actress award as well as Indie Spirit and Critics Choice nominations. She does have another gold knickknack as well, an Emmy she snagged in 2017 for her supporting drama role as Aunt Lydia in the Hulu series “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

According to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users as of this writing, more then 2,000 predict Dowd will be nominated, and more than 1,300 of those think she will be win while her odds, giving her leading odds of 4/1 over Marlee Matlin for “ CODA ” (6/1 odds), Kirsten Dunst for “ The Power of the Dog ” (13/2 odds), Ariana DeBose for “ West Side Story ” (10/1 odds), and Judi Dench for “ Belfast ” (13/1 odds). Will she hold on to her lead throughout the season?

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

Comments / 0

Related
awardswatch.com

2022 Oscar Predictions: SUPPORTING ACTOR (September)

Veteran British actor Timothy Spall feels like he’s been on the verge of an Oscar nomination more than a few times and he might have one of his best chances in years with Spencer. A staple performer in the films of Mike Leigh, Spall was probably on the cusp of...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jamie Foxx Wants to Remake a Stephen King Classic With a Black Lead

In a horror marketplace driven by Jordan Peele's complex psychological horror films with Black protagonists, a Jamie Foxx-led take on Stephen King's classic Misery seems like a no-brainer -- and, indeed, that is apparently an idea that Foxx has had. In a new interview, Foxx told Men's Health magazine that he has already rewritten the story, which centers on a best-selling horror author who is kidnapped and tortured by a super-fan who wants a sequel to one of his most popular works. The Foxx version, apparently, is loosely based on an interaction he had with a couple who won an evening with the star at a charity auction.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim Join Viola Davis in Historical Drama ‘The Woman King’ (Exclusive)

Adrienne Warren, the newly minted best actress in a musical at Sunday’s Tony Awards for her work in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and Olivier Award-winning actress Sheila Atim, have joined the cast of The Woman King, a historical epic from TriStar. Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu are toplining the drama that also counts Lashana Lynch and John Boyega on the roll call. Gina Prince-Bythewood, who most recently directed Netflix’s sci-fi actioner The Old Guard, is on board to helm the feature that will begin shooting in November in South Africa. Per the studio, the project is inspired by true events that took place in the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reed Birney
Person
Marlee Matlin
Person
Fran Kranz
Person
Ann Dowd
Person
Martha Plimpton
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Judi Dench
Person
Kirsten Dunst
Variety

‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Hannah Waddingham has signed with CAA for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively. She continues to be repped by manager Nick Todisco at Atlas Artists, U.K. agent Peter Brooks at CAM, and publicist Annick Muller at Wolf Kasteler PR. Waddingham currently stars in the critically-acclaimed Apple comedy series “Ted Lasso” in the role of Rebecca Welton, the owner of AFC Richmond. She recently won her first Emmy for her role in the show, picking up the statuette for best supporting actress in a comedy. Waddingham also won a Critics’ Choice Award and a Hollywood Critics Association Award for her work...
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Ann Dowd Does It From the Heart

A decade after launching her own Oscar campaign, and in the midst of a late-career breakthrough, Ann Dowd may finally soon earn her first nomination. She knows what it took to get here. Ann Dowd had a secret to share. It happened near the end of 2019, in Sun Valley,...
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

Will ‘CODA’ be Marlee Matlin’s ticket back to the Oscar race after 35 years?

Marlee Matlin has received raves from critics for her supporting performance in the new film “CODA,” the likes of which she hasn’t received since her film debut in 1986’s “Children of a Lesser God.” In “CODA,” which was released in August in theaters and Apple TV+, Matlin plays Jackie, the deaf mother of a hearing teenage girl. The actress has been championing the film since it premiered at Sundance, where it won the lion’s share of the festival’s awards, and numerous publications have profiled her, putting her in the mix for a possible Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. “CODA” centers...
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

2022 Oscar Predictions: BEST DIRECTOR (September)

It took a bit of time but the game of chicken between Warner Bros and the Directors Guild of America (DGA) has a winner and it’s…everyone. Back in June, the DGA released a statement that reinstated the pre-COVID rules of requiring at least a seven-day exclusive theatrical run for a feature film before it debuts on demand, streaming or other home video release in order to be eligible for a DGA award.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Derby#Episcopal#Magnolia Pictures#Screeners#Coda#West Side Story#Apple Iphone
The Independent

Q&A: Bell and Howell-Baptiste on 'Queenpins' and friendship

Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste first met by chance on the set of Showtime’s “House of Lies,” but the two actors have made co-starring together a habit. They’ve shared the screen in “The Good Place,” the reboot of “Veronica Mars” and now, their first feature: “Queenpins,” available Thursday on Paramount+.Loosely based on the real story of a $40 million couponing scam, “Queenpins” features Bell as a depressed suburban housewife who has struggled with infertility and British actor Howell-Baptiste as a small-time video blogger who devise a scheme to sell counterfeit coupons. Filmed in the first fall of the pandemic, the...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Denzel Washington could join an elite Oscar group with ninth acting nomination for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Denzel Washington, a man who needs no last name, could further cement his place in the history books at the Academy Awards in March. Already a two-time acting winner for his supporting turn in the 1989 Civil War drama “Glory” and as a leading man in Antoine Fuqua’s crime thriller “Training Day” (2001), Washington is poised to nab yet another Oscar nomination this season, this time for his performance in the title role in Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” If Washington is successful, he will become just the sixth man to receive at least nine acting nominations. He would...
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

‘Mass’ review: Ann Dowd gives the performance of her career in Fran Kranz’s breathtaking and empathetic debut feature [Grade: A]

How do you find the words to speak about the unspeakable? That’s the question at the heart of Mass, and it’s the question every reviewer must answer for themselves before deciding where to dive in when covering this emotionally charged chamber piece that analyzes the subject of school shootings from every angle imaginable with painful precision and extensive empathy – in short, a true film for our times if ever there was one.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt, Ato Essandoh Join Benicio Del Toro Thriller ‘Reptile’ (Exclusive)

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt and Ato Essandoh have joined Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake in Reptile, a crime thriller that Grant Singer is directing for Netflix. Also joining the cast are Frances Fisher (Watchmen) and Eric Bogosian (Succession). Written by Singer and Benjamin Brewer, the script centers on a hardened detective (Del Toro) who, after the the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life. Silverstone is playing Del Toro’s wife, while Pitt is a man so...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GoldDerby

Peter Dinklage (‘Cyrano’) rises into top 5 in our Oscar odds for Best Actor: He’d be the 3rd man nominated for the role

After winning four Emmys for “Game of Thrones,” Peter Dinklage might finally get his first shot at the Oscars. He stars as the title character in “Cyrano,” an adaptation of the stage musical of the same name, which itself was based on the 19th century play “Cyrano de Bergerac.” Since the film premiered at the Telluride Film Festival on September 2, Dinklage has been rising in our Best Actor odds, based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users. As of this writing he’s in position for a nomination, ranked fifth with 19/2 odds. DISCUSSEmmy nominees who you think could end...
MOVIES
Variety

‘True Lies’ CBS Pilot Casts Ginger Gonzaga in Lead Role Opposite Steve Howey (EXCLUSIVE)

Ginger Gonzaga will star opposite Steve Howey in the “True Lies” pilot at CBS, Variety has learned exclusively. Gonzaga will star as Helen, the role played in the “True Lies” film by Jamie Lee Curtis. Variety previously exclusively reported that Howey would star as Harry, who was played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the film. Helen is described as Harry’s supportive wife, mother of two teenage kids and a linguistics professor who is getting annoyed by Harry’s constant business trips away from home. Increasingly angered, she feels as if she’s been robbed of the life she once envisioned for herself. Thrilled when Harry invites...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jake Gyllenhaal: ‘It Was Very Important’ to Break Stigma of Playing Gay Roles with ‘Brokeback’

In a new interview with The Sunday Times (via Insider), Jake Gyllenhaal reflected on playing a gay role in “Brokeback Mountain” as a straight man. The actor earned his first and only Oscar nomination to date thanks to his performance opposite Heath Ledger in the Ang Lee-directed romance drama. The Times asked if people would have “a different reaction” to two straight actors tackling the romantic leads in “Brokeback Mountain,” to which Gyllenhaal replied, “I don’t know. Maybe?” “Part of the medicine of storytelling is that we were two straight guys playing these parts,” Gyllenhaal added. “There was a stigma about playing...
MOVIES
Variety

Dianne Doan Joins Mystery Comedy ‘Reunion’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Dianne Doan has joined the cast of “Reunion.” The film centers on a murder that takes place during a high school reunion party and has already attracted a cast of comedy heavyweights and in-demand actors. Doan will appear alongside Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen, Jillian Bell, Nina Dobrev, Jamie Chung, Michael Hitchcock and Chace Crawford. Chris Nelson (“The Perfect Date”) is directing the film from a screenplay by the “The Edge of Sleep” writing duo, Jake Emanuel and Willie Block. Doan was part of the main cast of Cinemax’s “Warrior,” playing Mai Ling. She also appeared as Lonnie in the Disney Channel...
Deadline

Julie Hagerty, Haley Joel Osment, More Round Out Cast Of Dave Franco’s ‘Somebody I Used To Know’ At Amazon

Julie Hagerty, Haley Joel Osment, Amy Sedaris, Danny Pudi, Zoe Chao, Evan Jonigkeit, Olga Merediz, Ayden Mayeri and Kelvin Yu have been added to the cast of Somebody I Used to Know, the Amazon original film being directed by Dave Franco and starring Alison Brie, Jay Ellis and Kiersey Clemons. With the cast filled out, production is underway in Oregon on the romantic comedy co-penned by Franco and Brie. The pic hails from Temple Hill Entertainment and Black Bear Pictures and marks a reteam of Franco, Brie and Black Bear after last year’s horror pic The Rental, directed by Franco and...
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

See Cate Blanchett and Bradley Cooper in Nightmare Alley as first trailer is released

The first trailer for Guillermo del Toro's noir thriller starring Cate Blanchett, Bradley Cooper and Rooney Mara has been released. The film, adapted from William Lindsay Gresham's 1946 novel of the same name, follows Cooper as Stan Carlisle, an ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people by saying very little, as he crosses paths with Blanchett's Dr. Lilith Ritter, who is even more dangerous than he is.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

2022 Oscar Predictions: ADAPTED SCREENPLAY and ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY (September)

It’s taken a minute for me to jump into the screenplay categories for official Oscar predictions and it was mainly because the field in both Adapted and Original Screenplay has felt surprisingly slim. But, as we’re at the end of September, we’ve been able to establish some very clear frontrunners...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Watch Cooper Hoffman, Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son, in Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Licorice Pizza’ trailer

Paul Thomas Anderson and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman made five movies together, including “Hard Eight,” “Boogie Nights,” “Magnolia,” “Punch-drunk Love,” and “The Master,” which netted Hoffman his only acting nomination for an Anderson project. Now, seven years after Hoffman’s death, Anderson has built a movie around his son, Cooper Hoffman. Called “Licorice Pizza” and starring the younger Hoffman and musician and actress Alana Haim, Anderson’s latest film debuted its first trailer on Monday and teased a return to the 1970s for the acclaimed filmmaker. Here’s the synopsis for the MGM release, which will premiere in theaters on November 26: “LICORICE...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
869
Followers
851
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy